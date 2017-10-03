Edition:
Tom Petty: 1950 - 2017

Tom Petty performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl XLII in Glendale, Arizona February 3, 2008. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tom Petty, wife wife Dana York and daughter, director Adria Petty (L), arrive for the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Tom Petty and wife Dana York pose with their son Dylan (L) at the premiere of the documentary film "Runnin' Down A Dream: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers" at Warner Bros. studios in Burbank, California October 2, 2007. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Tom Petty performs on stage after being inducted during the 47th Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction ceremony in New York June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Members of the group "Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers" (L-R) Ron Blair, Tom Petty, Benmont Tench and Mike Campbell pose at the premiere of the documentary film "Runnin' Down A Dream: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers" from director Peter Bogdanovich at Warner Bros. studios in Burbank, California, October 2, 2007. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Tom Petty speaks to guests after being inducted during the 47th Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction ceremony in New York June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Tom Petty and guitarist Mike Campbell (L) play at halftime of Super Bowl XLII in Glendale, Arizona February 3, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Tom Petty and guitarist Mike Campbell play at halftime of Super Bowl XLII in Glendale, Arizona February 3, 2008. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tom Petty kisses singer Stevie Nicks as she presents him with the Legend Award at the 2003 Radio Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 27, 2003. REUTERS/Ethan Miller

Tom Petty performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl XLII in Glendale, Arizona, February 3, 2008. REUTERS/Shaun Best

Tom Petty is presented with the Founders Award by musician Jackson Browne (R) and ASCAP President and Chairman Paul Williams at the 31st annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards in Hollywood, California April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers pose during ceremonies honoring them with a star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, April 28, 1999. REUTERS/Rose Prouser

Tom Petty performs with Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters during the "Heineken Amsterjam" concert in New York, August 19, 2006. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Tom Petty and his wife Dana York pose at the 31st annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards in Hollywood, California April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The crowd on the football field reacts as Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers (above) perform during halftime of Super Bowl XLII in Glendale, Arizona February 3, 2008. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

