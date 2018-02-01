Travel chaos in China
Passengers are reflected in the widow of a ticket booth at the Beijing Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in central Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A child cries on a suitcase at Shanghai's Hongqiao Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
People wait in line to board a train at Nanjing railway station as the travel rush for Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring festival, begins, in Jiangsu province, China. China Daily via REUTERS
Passengers experience a head massage at Shanghai's Hongqiao Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Members of a SWAT team take positions at the Beijing Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in central Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A passenger looks at security personnel deployed at the Beijing Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in central Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Passengers wait to board trains at Jiaxing railway station, ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring festival, in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Bags and suitcases are seen at Shenyang North railway station as people travel ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring festival, in Liaoning province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A passenger holds her luggage at the Beijing Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in central Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Passengers wait to board trains at Shanghai's Hongqiao Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Security personnel take position at the Beijing Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in central Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Passengers wait to board trains ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, at Nanjing Railway Station in Jiangsu province, China. China Daily via REUTERS
Passengers carry luggage toward the Beijing Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in central Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Passengers wait to board trains ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, at Nanjing Railway Station in Jiangsu province, China. China Daily via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Albania's ruined churches seek salvation
Many old Albanian Orthodox churches and the art they contain lie in ruins due to decades of neglect but experts believe they could attract tourists if they are...
Inside Amazon's Spheres
Amazon opens a rainforest-like office space called Spheres in Seattle that houses some 40,000 plants of 400 species.
Carnival in Venice
Masked revelers take part in the Venetian Carnival.
Rise of the machines
A look at the new generation of robot technology.
MORE IN PICTURES
Puerto Rico four months after Maria
Signs of devastation from Hurricane Maria are evident across the island, with some 40 percent of the U.S. territory still without power.
Father of victims lunges at Nassar
The father of three daughters sexually abused by Larry Nassar lunges at the former USA Gymnastics doctor in court.
Pictures of the month: January
Our top photos from the past month.
Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney
Punxsutawney Phil, the weather-forecasting groundhog, emerged from his burrow in Pennsylvania, saw his shadow and predicted six more weeks of winter.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Super Bowl championship rings
Super Bowl championship rings from Super Bowl I to XXXIX.
Rare 'super blue blood moon' eclipse
A unique total lunar eclipse occurs during a blue moon and supermoon.
Larry Nassar's victims speak out
Some of the 265 people identified as victims of disgraced long-time USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar detail their abuse in court hearings.