Trump in Paris
French President Emmanuel Macron and President Trump attend the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees in Paris. REUTERS/Yves Herman
First lady Melania Trump and President Trump attend the annual Bastille Day military parade. REUTERS/Christophe Archambault/Pool
French President Emmanuel Macron, President Trump and First lady Melania Trump. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
U.S. troops, with soldiers wearing WWI helmets, march past. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French President Emmanuel Macron, President Trump and First lady Melania Trump. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
President Trump and First lady Melania Trump. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte Macron, President Trump and First lady Melania Trump, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe and Senate speaker Gerard Larcher. REUTERS/Yves Herman
President Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron are seen on a giant screen on the Place de la Concorde. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte Macron, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, President Trump and First lady Melania Trump pose at their table at the Jules Verne restaurant for a private dinner at the Eiffel Tower in Paris. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, President Trump and First lady Melania Trump pose at the Jules Verne restaurant before a private dinner at the Eiffel Tower. REUTERS/Yves Herman
French President Emmanuel Macron and President Trump react as they attend a joint news conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
French President Emmanuel Macron and President Donald Trump shake hands as they meet at the Elysee Palace in Paris. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and U.S. President Donald Trump (R) speak as they leave Les Invalides museum in Paris. REUTERS/Ian Langsdon/Pool
French President Emmanuel Macron and President Donald Trump review troops during a welcoming ceremony at the Invalides in Paris. REUTERS/Yves Herman
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, and his wife Brigitte Macron tour Napoleon Bonaparte�s Tomb at Les Invalides in Paris, France July 13, 2017. REUTERS/Carolyn Kaster/Pool
Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Macron, waves as she stands with first lady Melania Trump after a boat tour on the Seine River in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Donald Trump walk in the courtyard as they leave after a welcoming ceremony at the Invalides in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte Macron, U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend a welcoming ceremony at the Invalides in Paris. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
French President Emmanuel Macron (R) greets U.S. First Lady Melania Trump while his wife Brigitte Macron (L) welcomes President Donald Trump at Les Invalides museum in Paris. REUTERS/Michel Euler/Pool
A security guard clears the way as French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Donald Trump leave the courtyard after a welcoming ceremony at the Invalides in Paris, France July 13, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte pose with President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at Les Invalides museum in Paris. REUTERS/Michel Euler/Pool
The motorcade carrying President Donald Trump arrives at Les Invalides museum in Paris. REUTERS/Michel Euler/Pool
Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, and first lady Melania Trump attend a welcoming ceremony at the Invalides in Paris, France, July 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
French President Emmanuel Macron and President Donald Trump listen to national anthems during a welcoming ceremony at the Invalides in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French President Emmanuel Macron greets President Donald Trump at Les Invalides museum in Paris. REUTERS/Michel Euler/Pool
Security escort the boat transporting Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Macron, and U.S. First Lady Melania Trump during a boat tour on the Seine River in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte wait at the Invalides museum in Paris before a welcoming ceremony and visit by the U.S. President Trump and the First lady. REUTERS/Michel Euler/Pool
First lady Melania Trump visits the Necker Hospital for children in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte Macron, U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend a welcoming ceremony at the Invalides in Paris. REUTERS/Yves Herman
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive aboard Air Force One at Orly airport near Paris. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
French President Emmanuel Macron and President Donald Trump attend a joint news conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
French President Emmanuel Macron and President Donald Trump attend a joint news conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, and his wife Brigitte Macron tour Napoleon Bonaparte�s Tomb at Les Invalides in Paris. REUTERS/Carolyn Kaster/Pool
