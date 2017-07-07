Trump meets Putin
President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands during the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany in this still image taken from video, July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Steffen Kugler/Courtesy of Bundesregierung/Handout via REUTERS
Russia's President Vladimir Putin talks to U.S. President Donald Trump during their bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the their bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the their bilateral meeting. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Russia's President Vladimir Putin talks to President Donald Trump during their bilateral meeting. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump, Russia's President Vladimir Putin and President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker talk during the G20 Summit. REUTERS/Steffen Kugler/Courtesy of Bundesregierung/Handout via REUTERS
Russia's President Vladimir Putin talks to President Donald Trump during their bilateral meeting. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump speaks while Russia's President Vladimir Putin sits next to him. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump, Russia's President Vladimir Putin and President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker talk. REUTERS/Steffen Kugler/Courtesy of Bundesregierung/Handout via REUTERS
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Russia's President Vladimir Putin. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Next Slideshows
Last stand in Mosul
Iraqi forces face ferocious resistance from roughly several hundred militants hunkered down among thousands of civilians in the maze of alleyways in Mosul's Old...
Deadly deluge in Japan
Torrential rains battered southwestern Japan, killing three people, with 100,000 ordered to evacuate their homes while rescuers searched for survivors.
Caught in teargas in Caracas
People flee a shopping mall after smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside during clashes with demonstrators at a rally against Venezuelan...
Trump visits Poland
President Donald Trump makes a brief visit to Warsaw, Poland, billed as an opportunity for him to patch up relations with European allies, en route to the G20...
MORE IN PICTURES
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in London.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.
Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election
Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.