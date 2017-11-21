Trump pardons Thanksgiving turkey
President Donald Trump participates in the 70th National Thanksgiving turkey pardoning ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Staff from the National Turkey Federation jump in to calm "Drumstick" the turkey as it flaps its wings, causing President Donald Trump's daughter Tiffany (R) to jump away, after it was pardoned. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
President Donald Trump laughs and applauds as he participates in the 70th National Thanksgiving turkey pardoning ceremony with his son Barron. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
President Donald Trump participates in the 70th National Thanksgiving turkey pardoning ceremony as son Barron looks on. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders' son tries to touch Wishbone, a 28-pound turkey, in the Press Briefing Room of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump participates in the 70th National Thanksgiving turkey pardoning ceremony. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Arabella Kushner touches a turkey accompanied by her mother Ivanka Trump and brother Joseph. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump participates in the 70th National Thanksgiving turkey pardoning ceremony. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Wishbone, a 28-pound turkey, is presented to members of the press in the Press Briefing Room of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
First lady Melania Trump and her son Barron Trump participate in the 70th National Thanksgiving turkey pardoning ceremony. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump participates in the 70th National Thanksgiving turkey pardoning ceremony as son Barron and first lady Melania Trump look on. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump arrives in the Rose Garden with daughter Arabella Kushner and son Joseph Kushner prior to the pardoning. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Tiffany Trump participates in the 70th National Thanksgiving turkey pardoning ceremony. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump and his son Barron attend the 70th National Thanksgiving turkey pardoning ceremony. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump accompanied by her daughter Arabella Kushner and sister Tiffany Trump (L) participate in the 70th National Thanksgiving turkey pardoning ceremony. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump and husband and fellow senior advisor Jared Kushner arrive in the Rose Garden with her daughter Arabella Kushner prior to the turkey pardoning ceremony. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Next Slideshows
Inside the Rohingya refugee camps
Some 800,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.
Couple tie knot across U.S.-Mexico border
U.S. resident Brian Houston marries Mexican resident Evelia Reyes as U.S. Border Patrol agents open a single gate in the border wall to allow selected families...
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than 600,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Zimbabwe celebrates
People dance and car horns blare on the streets of Harare after Robert Mugabe resigned as Zimbabwe's president.
The rule of Mugabe
Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe resigns, ending four decades of rule.
Inside the Rohingya refugee camps
Some 800,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip mark platinum anniversary
Queen Elizabeth and husband Prince Philip mark their platinum wedding anniversary with a small family get-together, a far cry from the pomp and celebration which greeted their marriage 70 years ago.