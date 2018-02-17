Edition:
Sat Feb 17, 2018

Trump visits Parkland, Florida

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump visit with Dr. Igor Nichiporenko, trauma surgeon at Broward Health North Hospital in the wake of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Pompano Beach, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Saturday, February 17, 2018
President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Rick Scott visit with law enforcement at the Broward County Sheriff's Office in the wake of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump visit with Dr. Igor Nichiporenko, trauma surgeon at Broward Health North Hospital in the wake of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Pompano Beach, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visit with law enforcement at the Broward County Sheriff's Office in the wake of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Pompano Beach, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visit with law enforcement at the Broward County Sheriff's Office in the wake of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Officer Mike Leonard of the Coconut Creek Police Department at the Broward County Sheriff's Office in the wake of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump visit with medical staff of Broward Health North Hospital in the wake of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Pompano Beach, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

President Donald Trump meets with law enforcement at the Broward County Sheriff's Office in the wake of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visit with law enforcement at the Broward County Sheriff's Office in the wake of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Pompano Beach, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump disembark Air Force One in West Palm Beach, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

