Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Jan 25, 2018 | 3:05pm GMT

Turin's Olympic village houses migrants

Light emanates from the windows of three of the four occupied buildings by migrants of the former Olympic village in Turin, Italy. In the Italian city of Turin more than 1,000 impoverished African migrants huddle in rooms built to house competitors at the 2006 Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Light emanates from the windows of three of the four occupied buildings by migrants of the former Olympic village in Turin, Italy. In the Italian city of Turin more than 1,000 impoverished African migrants huddle in rooms built to house competitors...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
Light emanates from the windows of three of the four occupied buildings by migrants of the former Olympic village in Turin, Italy. In the Italian city of Turin more than 1,000 impoverished African migrants huddle in rooms built to house competitors at the 2006 Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Close
1 / 20
Ramz Laila, 39, prepares tea in her apartment in one of the four occupied buildings where migrants live in the former Olympic village in Turin, Italy. The plight of the hundreds of thousands of migrants struggling to build a life in Italy is rarely discussed by most political parties, even though immigration is one of the hottest issues ahead of national elections on March 4. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Ramz Laila, 39, prepares tea in her apartment in one of the four occupied buildings where migrants live in the former Olympic village in Turin, Italy. The plight of the hundreds of thousands of migrants struggling to build a life in Italy is rarely...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
Ramz Laila, 39, prepares tea in her apartment in one of the four occupied buildings where migrants live in the former Olympic village in Turin, Italy. The plight of the hundreds of thousands of migrants struggling to build a life in Italy is rarely discussed by most political parties, even though immigration is one of the hottest issues ahead of national elections on March 4. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Close
2 / 20
The symbol of the Olympics is seen on a glass door inside one of the four buildings occupied by migrants in the former Olympic village of Turin, Italy. The residents of one of Europe�s largest squats, some sleeping in stairwells and storage closets, hail from 28 African countries. Many are jobless or earn very little with sporadic work. Years after first landing in Italy, some cannot afford food, let alone rent. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

The symbol of the Olympics is seen on a glass door inside one of the four buildings occupied by migrants in the former Olympic village of Turin, Italy. The residents of one of Europe�s largest squats, some sleeping in stairwells and storage closets,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
The symbol of the Olympics is seen on a glass door inside one of the four buildings occupied by migrants in the former Olympic village of Turin, Italy. The residents of one of Europe�s largest squats, some sleeping in stairwells and storage closets, hail from 28 African countries. Many are jobless or earn very little with sporadic work. Years after first landing in Italy, some cannot afford food, let alone rent. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Close
3 / 20
Pigeons fly over a wall with graffiti near four of the buildings occupied by migrants in the former Olympic village of Turin Italy. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Pigeons fly over a wall with graffiti near four of the buildings occupied by migrants in the former Olympic village of Turin Italy. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
Pigeons fly over a wall with graffiti near four of the buildings occupied by migrants in the former Olympic village of Turin Italy. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Close
4 / 20
Samuel Pieta, 33, smokes the last end of a cigarette in his room in one of the four buildings occupied by migrants in the former Olympic village of Turin, Italy. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Samuel Pieta, 33, smokes the last end of a cigarette in his room in one of the four buildings occupied by migrants in the former Olympic village of Turin, Italy. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
Samuel Pieta, 33, smokes the last end of a cigarette in his room in one of the four buildings occupied by migrants in the former Olympic village of Turin, Italy. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Close
5 / 20
Nicolo Vasile, 31, looks at damage and things to repair in a toilet of an apartment in one of the four occupied buildings where migrants live in the former Olympic village in Turin, Italy. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Nicolo Vasile, 31, looks at damage and things to repair in a toilet of an apartment in one of the four occupied buildings where migrants live in the former Olympic village in Turin, Italy. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
Nicolo Vasile, 31, looks at damage and things to repair in a toilet of an apartment in one of the four occupied buildings where migrants live in the former Olympic village in Turin, Italy. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Close
6 / 20
Graffiti is seen by a staircase in one of the four buildings occupied by migrants in the former Olympic village of Turin Italy. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Graffiti is seen by a staircase in one of the four buildings occupied by migrants in the former Olympic village of Turin Italy. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
Graffiti is seen by a staircase in one of the four buildings occupied by migrants in the former Olympic village of Turin Italy. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Close
7 / 20
Sisters Fariah Ibrahim, 3, (L) and Aisha Ibrahim, 4, play in their home in one of the four buildings occupied by migrants in the former Olympic village of Turin, Italy. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Sisters Fariah Ibrahim, 3, (L) and Aisha Ibrahim, 4, play in their home in one of the four buildings occupied by migrants in the former Olympic village of Turin, Italy. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
Sisters Fariah Ibrahim, 3, (L) and Aisha Ibrahim, 4, play in their home in one of the four buildings occupied by migrants in the former Olympic village of Turin, Italy. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Close
8 / 20
Samuel Pieta, 33, shows a picture of him holding his cat in his apartment room in one of the four occupied buildings by migrants of the former Olympic village in Turin, Italy. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Samuel Pieta, 33, shows a picture of him holding his cat in his apartment room in one of the four occupied buildings by migrants of the former Olympic village in Turin, Italy. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
Samuel Pieta, 33, shows a picture of him holding his cat in his apartment room in one of the four occupied buildings by migrants of the former Olympic village in Turin, Italy. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Close
9 / 20
Vehicles drive past four of the buildings occupied by migrants in the former Olympic village of Turin, Italy. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Vehicles drive past four of the buildings occupied by migrants in the former Olympic village of Turin, Italy. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
Vehicles drive past four of the buildings occupied by migrants in the former Olympic village of Turin, Italy. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Close
10 / 20
A migrant converses with a teacher during Italian language classes near the former Olympic village in Turin, Italy. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

A migrant converses with a teacher during Italian language classes near the former Olympic village in Turin, Italy. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
A migrant converses with a teacher during Italian language classes near the former Olympic village in Turin, Italy. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Close
11 / 20
Bicycles are parked near an occupied building where migrants live in the former Olympic village in Turin, Italy. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Bicycles are parked near an occupied building where migrants live in the former Olympic village in Turin, Italy. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
Bicycles are parked near an occupied building where migrants live in the former Olympic village in Turin, Italy. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Close
12 / 20
A man walks by old vehicle tyres collected for recycling by one of the four buildings occupied by migrants in the former Olympic village in Turin, Italy. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

A man walks by old vehicle tyres collected for recycling by one of the four buildings occupied by migrants in the former Olympic village in Turin, Italy. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
A man walks by old vehicle tyres collected for recycling by one of the four buildings occupied by migrants in the former Olympic village in Turin, Italy. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Close
13 / 20
An hair dresser saloon and other kiosks are pictured on the grounds of some of the occupied buildings by migrants of the former Olympic village in Turin, Italy. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

An hair dresser saloon and other kiosks are pictured on the grounds of some of the occupied buildings by migrants of the former Olympic village in Turin, Italy. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
An hair dresser saloon and other kiosks are pictured on the grounds of some of the occupied buildings by migrants of the former Olympic village in Turin, Italy. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Close
14 / 20
A sign that reads "No to the cheat project" hangs close to the four occupied buildings by migrants in the former Olympic village in Turin, Italy. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

A sign that reads "No to the cheat project" hangs close to the four occupied buildings by migrants in the former Olympic village in Turin, Italy. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
A sign that reads "No to the cheat project" hangs close to the four occupied buildings by migrants in the former Olympic village in Turin, Italy. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Close
15 / 20
Samuel Pieta, 33, holds his cat in his apartment room in one of the four occupied buildings by migrants of the former Olympic village in Turin Italy. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Samuel Pieta, 33, holds his cat in his apartment room in one of the four occupied buildings by migrants of the former Olympic village in Turin Italy. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
Samuel Pieta, 33, holds his cat in his apartment room in one of the four occupied buildings by migrants of the former Olympic village in Turin Italy. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Close
16 / 20
Light emanates from windows of occupied buildings by migrants of the former Olympic village in Turin, Italy. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Light emanates from windows of occupied buildings by migrants of the former Olympic village in Turin, Italy. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
Light emanates from windows of occupied buildings by migrants of the former Olympic village in Turin, Italy. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Close
17 / 20
A man feeds pigeons outside one of the four buildings occupied by migrants in the former Olympic village in Turin. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

A man feeds pigeons outside one of the four buildings occupied by migrants in the former Olympic village in Turin. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
A man feeds pigeons outside one of the four buildings occupied by migrants in the former Olympic village in Turin. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Close
18 / 20
A migrant converses with a teacher during Italian language classes near the former Olympic village in Turin, Italy. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

A migrant converses with a teacher during Italian language classes near the former Olympic village in Turin, Italy. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
A migrant converses with a teacher during Italian language classes near the former Olympic village in Turin, Italy. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Close
19 / 20
Stickers are pictured on an occupied building where migrants live in the former Olympic village in Turin, Italy. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Stickers are pictured on an occupied building where migrants live in the former Olympic village in Turin, Italy. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
Stickers are pictured on an occupied building where migrants live in the former Olympic village in Turin, Italy. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Larry Nassar's victims speak out

Larry Nassar's victims speak out

Next Slideshows

Larry Nassar's victims speak out

Larry Nassar's victims speak out

Disgraced long-time USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison for molesting young female gymnasts, following days of...

25 Jan 2018
Where Myanmar plans to house returning Rohingya

Where Myanmar plans to house returning Rohingya

The United Nations calls on Myanmar to give aid agencies unhindered access to camps it has built for tens of thousands of Rohingya refugees before they can...

25 Jan 2018
Colombia evicts homeless Venezuelans

Colombia evicts homeless Venezuelans

Colombia evicted over 200 homeless Venezuelans who had been sleeping in a sports field in its border town of Cucuta, highlighting growing unease over an influx...

25 Jan 2018
Rockets from Syria hit Turkish border towns

Rockets from Syria hit Turkish border towns

A series of rocket attacks have struck Turkish border towns since the start of Turkey's military operations in Syria against U.S.-backed Kurdish YPG fighters.

24 Jan 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Homeless in Hong Kong

Homeless in Hong Kong

While Hong Kong has far fewer homeless residents than, say, the almost 58,000 in Los Angeles County, the pace of their increase has alarmed social workers.

Paris under water

Paris under water

Parts of Paris are submerged as relentless rains swell the river Seine's levels.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Thousands flee erupting volcano

Thousands flee erupting volcano

The Philippines raises the alert level at its Mayon volcano, prompting authorities to close all schools and urge residents to stay indoors.

Inside Davos

Inside Davos

Behind the scenes at the World Economic Forum.

Deadly hospital fire in South Korea

Deadly hospital fire in South Korea

Flames and toxic smoke sweep through a hospital in South Korea's deadliest fire in almost a decade.

India's Republic Day celebrations

India's Republic Day celebrations

India shows off its military and cultural might in annual parades that mark the enactment of its constitution during Republic Day celebrations

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Best of Australian Open

Best of Australian Open

Highlights as the top seeds face off in Melbourne.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast