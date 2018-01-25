Turin's Olympic village houses migrants
Light emanates from the windows of three of the four occupied buildings by migrants of the former Olympic village in Turin, Italy. In the Italian city of Turin more than 1,000 impoverished African migrants huddle in rooms built to house competitors...more
Ramz Laila, 39, prepares tea in her apartment in one of the four occupied buildings where migrants live in the former Olympic village in Turin, Italy. The plight of the hundreds of thousands of migrants struggling to build a life in Italy is rarely...more
The symbol of the Olympics is seen on a glass door inside one of the four buildings occupied by migrants in the former Olympic village of Turin, Italy. The residents of one of Europe�s largest squats, some sleeping in stairwells and storage closets,...more
Pigeons fly over a wall with graffiti near four of the buildings occupied by migrants in the former Olympic village of Turin Italy. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Samuel Pieta, 33, smokes the last end of a cigarette in his room in one of the four buildings occupied by migrants in the former Olympic village of Turin, Italy. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Nicolo Vasile, 31, looks at damage and things to repair in a toilet of an apartment in one of the four occupied buildings where migrants live in the former Olympic village in Turin, Italy. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Graffiti is seen by a staircase in one of the four buildings occupied by migrants in the former Olympic village of Turin Italy. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Sisters Fariah Ibrahim, 3, (L) and Aisha Ibrahim, 4, play in their home in one of the four buildings occupied by migrants in the former Olympic village of Turin, Italy. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Samuel Pieta, 33, shows a picture of him holding his cat in his apartment room in one of the four occupied buildings by migrants of the former Olympic village in Turin, Italy. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Vehicles drive past four of the buildings occupied by migrants in the former Olympic village of Turin, Italy. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A migrant converses with a teacher during Italian language classes near the former Olympic village in Turin, Italy. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Bicycles are parked near an occupied building where migrants live in the former Olympic village in Turin, Italy. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A man walks by old vehicle tyres collected for recycling by one of the four buildings occupied by migrants in the former Olympic village in Turin, Italy. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
An hair dresser saloon and other kiosks are pictured on the grounds of some of the occupied buildings by migrants of the former Olympic village in Turin, Italy. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A sign that reads "No to the cheat project" hangs close to the four occupied buildings by migrants in the former Olympic village in Turin, Italy. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Samuel Pieta, 33, holds his cat in his apartment room in one of the four occupied buildings by migrants of the former Olympic village in Turin Italy. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Light emanates from windows of occupied buildings by migrants of the former Olympic village in Turin, Italy. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A man feeds pigeons outside one of the four buildings occupied by migrants in the former Olympic village in Turin. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A migrant converses with a teacher during Italian language classes near the former Olympic village in Turin, Italy. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Stickers are pictured on an occupied building where migrants live in the former Olympic village in Turin, Italy. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
