Turkish-backed forces push into Syria
A Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighter gestures after Free Syrian Army forces took control of Kafr Jana village, north of Afrin, March 7. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters remove a picture of Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) leader Abdullah Ocalan in Kafr Jana village north of Afrin, March 7. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters ride a military vehicle after Free Syrian Army forces took control of Kafr Jana village, north of Afrin, March 7. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen after Free Syrian Army forces took control of Kafr Jana village north of Afrin, March 7. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters take up position as they advance north of Afrin, March 6. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighter tends to a man in Kafr Jana village north of Afrin, March 7. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters take selfies as they advance north of Afrin, March 6. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters walk as they advance north of Afrin, March 6. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters carry a Syrian Republic flag in Rajo, March 4. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters help a wounded colleague in Rajo, March 3. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters fires a projectile in Rajo, March 3. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Smoke rises in Rajo, March 3. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters carry their wounded colleague in Rajo, March 3. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen in Rajo, March 3. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighter is seen in Afrin, March 2. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Next Slideshows
Brazil's military takes over Rio security
Brazil's federal government orders the army to take over command of police forces in Rio de Janeiro state in a bid to curb violence driven by drug gangs.
Last of the northern white rhinos
The world's last three northern white rhinos live in a conservancy in Kenya after decades of rampant poaching have pushed them to brink of extinction.
Sri Lanka declares state of emergency
Sri Lanka declared a nationwide state of emergency for 10 days to stop the spread of communal violence after clashes erupted between majority Buddhists and...
MORE IN PICTURES
Women of the world
A look at women and girls around the world on International Women's Day.
Saudi women learn to drive
Inside a driving school for women in Saudi Arabia, where the ban on women drivers was lifted last year.
Brazil's military takes over Rio security
Brazil's federal government orders the army to take over command of police forces in Rio de Janeiro state in a bid to curb violence driven by drug gangs.
Last of the northern white rhinos
The world's last three northern white rhinos live in a conservancy in Kenya after decades of rampant poaching have pushed them to brink of extinction.
Sri Lanka declares state of emergency
Sri Lanka declared a nationwide state of emergency for 10 days to stop the spread of communal violence after clashes erupted between majority Buddhists and members of the minority Muslim community.
Geneva Auto Show
New models and fresh concepts at the Geneva Motor Show.