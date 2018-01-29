Turkish forces push into Syria
A Turkish soldier waves a flag on Mount Barsaya, northeast of Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
Turkish forces are seen at Mount Barsaya in northeast of Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
Turkish forces are seen on Mount Barsaya, northeast of Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Turkish forces are seen on Mount Barsaya in northeast of Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
Turkish forces wave a flag on Mount Barsaya, northeast of Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
Members of Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army police forces patrol in Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are pictured at a check point in Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Turkish soldiers are pictured in a village near the Turkish-Syrian border in Hatay province, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are pictured at a check point in Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Turkish soldiers are pictured in a village near the Turkish-Syrian border in Hatay province, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighter holds a makeshift Turkish flag as he patrols on a road near Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen near Mount Barsaya, northeast of Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen near Mount Barsaya, northeast of Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Turkish army howitzer takes position on the Turkish-Syrian border in Hatay province, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Smoke rises from the Syria's Afrin region, as it is pictured from near the Turkish town of Hassa, on the Turkish-Syrian border in Hatay province, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Police forensic experts examine a building which was damaged after a rocket fired from Syria landed nearby, in the border town of Kilis, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Turkish military armoured vehicles arrive at a border village near the town of Hassa in Hatay province, Turkey. Baris Kadirhan/Depo Photos via REUTERS
Boys stand in front of a building which was hit by rockets fired from Syria, in the border town of Reyhanli in Hatay province, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen at a training camp in Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A Turkish military convoy arrives at a village on the Turkish-Syrian border in Kilis province, Turkey. REUTERS/Stringer
A building which was hit by rockets fired from Syria, is seen in the Turkish border town of Kilis, Turkey. Can Erok/Dogan News Agency via REUTERS
Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen at a training camp in Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Turkish soldiers are seen near the town of Hassa on the Turkish-Syrian border in Hatay province, Turkey. Caglar Ozturk/Dogan News Agency via REUTERS
A Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighter takes up position near Menagh, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
