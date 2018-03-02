Turkish forces push into Syria
A Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighter is seen in Afrin, Syria, March 2. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen in Afrin, March 2. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen in Afrin, March 2. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Smoke is seen rising from the area in Afrin, March 2. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen carrying a wounded colleague in Afrin, March 2. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A missile fired into Afrin as seen from north of Rajo, February 25. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters rest near the city of Afrin, February 19. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighter stands on rubble in Northern Afrin countryside, February 16. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighter talks on a mobile phone in Northern Afrin countryside, February 16. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen near the city of Afrin, February 19. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighter carries a military binoculars north of the city of Afrin, February 18. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters react as they hold their weapons near the city of Afrin, February 19. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters hold a mortar outside of Afrin, February 17. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters pray in Afrin, March 2. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen north of the city of Afrin, February 18. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters prepare a TOW anti-tank missile north of the city of Afrin, February 18. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen near the city of Afrin, February 19. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighter walks as he holds his weapon near the city of Afrin, February 21. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen north of the city of Afrin, February 18. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighter walks as he holds a weapon in Northern Afrin countryside, February 16. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Next Slideshows
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Brazil's military takes over Rio security
Brazil's federal government orders the army to take over command of police forces in Rio de Janeiro state in a bid to curb violence driven by drug gangs.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Siberian blizzards blast Britain and Ireland
Snow storms from Siberia blasted Britain and Ireland with the worst weather since 1991. The change has trapped several hundred motorists on roads in Scotland,...
MORE IN PICTURES
Blessing the AR-15
The Sanctuary Church, started by a son who broke away from the Unification Church founded by Sun Myung Moon, blesses AR-15s in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania
Taiwan's festival of firecrackers
Revelers wearing makeshift safety gear believe being hit by rockets will bring them luck in the year to come.
Who has nukes?
The countries in the world's nuclear club.
Pictures of the month: February
Our top photos from the past month.
Mourning Billy Graham
Family and followers remember the American evangelist and counselor to presidents.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Brazil's military takes over Rio security
Brazil's federal government orders the army to take over command of police forces in Rio de Janeiro state in a bid to curb violence driven by drug gangs.
Habanos in Havana
From the field to the factory during the annual Habanos cigar festival in Cuba.
Dressed for Purim
The Jewish holiday of Purim is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.