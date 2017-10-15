Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Sun Oct 15, 2017 | 11:45pm BST

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Civilians evacuate from the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
Civilians walk at the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
Somali Armed Forces evacuate their injured colleague, from the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
Civilians carry the body of an unidentified man from the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Sunday, October 15, 2017
A general view shows the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
A general view shows the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
A general view shows the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
A Somalian government soldier evacuates an injured man from the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
Civilians prepare to carry the dead body of an unidentified man from the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
Civilians run past the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
A Somali government soldier evacuates a woman, injured during an explosion, in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
A general view shows the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
Civilians, injured during an explosion, evacuate from the scene in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
Somali government forces and civilians gather at the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Sunday, October 15, 2017
Civilians carry the dead body of an unidentified man from the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
Somali government forces secure the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Sunday, October 15, 2017
Relatives assist a woman injured in an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Sunday, October 15, 2017
A Somali woman mourns at the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Sunday, October 15, 2017
Somali government forces and civilians gather at the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Sunday, October 15, 2017
