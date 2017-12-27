Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Dec 27, 2017 | 10:20pm GMT

Ukraine and pro-Russian rebels swap prisoners

Prisoners of war (L) from the separatist self-proclaimed republics are seen inside a bus during the exchange of captives near the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk region, Ukraine December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Prisoners of war (L) from the separatist self-proclaimed republics are seen inside a bus during the exchange of captives near the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk region, Ukraine December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Wednesday, December 27, 2017
Prisoners of war (L) from the separatist self-proclaimed republics are seen inside a bus during the exchange of captives near the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk region, Ukraine December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
1 / 20
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (C) greets recently exchanged prisoners of war (POWs) from the Ukrainian armed forces in Donetsk region, Ukraine December 27, 2017. Mikhail Palinchak/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (C) greets recently exchanged prisoners of war (POWs) from the Ukrainian armed forces in Donetsk region, Ukraine December 27, 2017. Mikhail Palinchak/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 27, 2017
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (C) greets recently exchanged prisoners of war (POWs) from the Ukrainian armed forces in Donetsk region, Ukraine December 27, 2017. Mikhail Palinchak/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS
Close
2 / 20
First Deputy Chairman of the Ukrainian parliament Iryna Herashchenko embraces a prisoner of war (POW) from the Ukrainian armed forces during the exchange of captives in Horlivka in Donetsk region, Ukraine December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

First Deputy Chairman of the Ukrainian parliament Iryna Herashchenko embraces a prisoner of war (POW) from the Ukrainian armed forces during the exchange of captives in Horlivka in Donetsk region, Ukraine December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Wednesday, December 27, 2017
First Deputy Chairman of the Ukrainian parliament Iryna Herashchenko embraces a prisoner of war (POW) from the Ukrainian armed forces during the exchange of captives in Horlivka in Donetsk region, Ukraine December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
3 / 20
Servicemen of the Ukrainian armed forces gather near buses, transporting prisoners of war (POWs) from the separatist self-proclaimed republics, before the exchange of captives near the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk region, Ukraine December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Servicemen of the Ukrainian armed forces gather near buses, transporting prisoners of war (POWs) from the separatist self-proclaimed republics, before the exchange of captives near the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk region, Ukraine December 27, 2017....more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 27, 2017
Servicemen of the Ukrainian armed forces gather near buses, transporting prisoners of war (POWs) from the separatist self-proclaimed republics, before the exchange of captives near the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk region, Ukraine December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
4 / 20
Prisoners of war (POWs) from the Ukrainian armed forces wave during the exchange of captives in Horlivka in Donetsk region, Ukraine December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Prisoners of war (POWs) from the Ukrainian armed forces wave during the exchange of captives in Horlivka in Donetsk region, Ukraine December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Wednesday, December 27, 2017
Prisoners of war (POWs) from the Ukrainian armed forces wave during the exchange of captives in Horlivka in Donetsk region, Ukraine December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
5 / 20
Prisoners of war (POWs) from the separatist self-proclaimed republics look out from a bus before the exchange of captives near the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk region, Ukraine December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Prisoners of war (POWs) from the separatist self-proclaimed republics look out from a bus before the exchange of captives near the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk region, Ukraine December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Wednesday, December 27, 2017
Prisoners of war (POWs) from the separatist self-proclaimed republics look out from a bus before the exchange of captives near the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk region, Ukraine December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
6 / 20
A prisoner of war (POW) from the Ukrainian armed forces reacts after leaving a bus during the exchange of captives near the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk region, Ukraine December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A prisoner of war (POW) from the Ukrainian armed forces reacts after leaving a bus during the exchange of captives near the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk region, Ukraine December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Wednesday, December 27, 2017
A prisoner of war (POW) from the Ukrainian armed forces reacts after leaving a bus during the exchange of captives near the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk region, Ukraine December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
7 / 20
Prisoners of war (POWs) from the Ukrainian armed forces gather during the exchange of captives in Horlivka in Donetsk region, Ukraine December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Prisoners of war (POWs) from the Ukrainian armed forces gather during the exchange of captives in Horlivka in Donetsk region, Ukraine December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Wednesday, December 27, 2017
Prisoners of war (POWs) from the Ukrainian armed forces gather during the exchange of captives in Horlivka in Donetsk region, Ukraine December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
8 / 20
Prisoners of war (POWs) from the Ukrainian armed forces react during the exchange of captives near the Mayorsk crossing point in Donetsk region, Ukraine December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Prisoners of war (POWs) from the Ukrainian armed forces react during the exchange of captives near the Mayorsk crossing point in Donetsk region, Ukraine December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Wednesday, December 27, 2017
Prisoners of war (POWs) from the Ukrainian armed forces react during the exchange of captives near the Mayorsk crossing point in Donetsk region, Ukraine December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Close
9 / 20
Servicemen of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic check documents of a prisoner of war (POW) from the Ukrainian armed forces during the exchange of captives near the Mayorsk crossing point in Donetsk region, Ukraine December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Servicemen of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic check documents of a prisoner of war (POW) from the Ukrainian armed forces during the exchange of captives near the Mayorsk crossing point in Donetsk region, Ukraine December 27, 2017....more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 27, 2017
Servicemen of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic check documents of a prisoner of war (POW) from the Ukrainian armed forces during the exchange of captives near the Mayorsk crossing point in Donetsk region, Ukraine December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Close
10 / 20
Prisoners of war (POWs) from the Ukrainian armed forces gather during the exchange of captives in Horlivka in Donetsk region, Ukraine December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Prisoners of war (POWs) from the Ukrainian armed forces gather during the exchange of captives in Horlivka in Donetsk region, Ukraine December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Wednesday, December 27, 2017
Prisoners of war (POWs) from the Ukrainian armed forces gather during the exchange of captives in Horlivka in Donetsk region, Ukraine December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
11 / 20
Prisoners of war (POWs) from the Ukrainian armed forces are seen inside a bus during the exchange of captives near the Mayorsk crossing point in Donetsk region, Ukraine December 27, 2017. The inscription reads "Empire". REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Prisoners of war (POWs) from the Ukrainian armed forces are seen inside a bus during the exchange of captives near the Mayorsk crossing point in Donetsk region, Ukraine December 27, 2017. The inscription reads "Empire". REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Wednesday, December 27, 2017
Prisoners of war (POWs) from the Ukrainian armed forces are seen inside a bus during the exchange of captives near the Mayorsk crossing point in Donetsk region, Ukraine December 27, 2017. The inscription reads "Empire". REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Close
12 / 20
Prisoners of war (POWs) from the Ukrainian armed forces gather during the exchange of captives near the Mayorsk crossing point in Donetsk region, Ukraine December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Prisoners of war (POWs) from the Ukrainian armed forces gather during the exchange of captives near the Mayorsk crossing point in Donetsk region, Ukraine December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Wednesday, December 27, 2017
Prisoners of war (POWs) from the Ukrainian armed forces gather during the exchange of captives near the Mayorsk crossing point in Donetsk region, Ukraine December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Close
13 / 20
Prisoners of war (POWs) from the Ukrainian armed forces are seen inside a bus during the exchange of captives in Horlivka in Donetsk region, Ukraine December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Prisoners of war (POWs) from the Ukrainian armed forces are seen inside a bus during the exchange of captives in Horlivka in Donetsk region, Ukraine December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Wednesday, December 27, 2017
Prisoners of war (POWs) from the Ukrainian armed forces are seen inside a bus during the exchange of captives in Horlivka in Donetsk region, Ukraine December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
14 / 20
Prisoners (back) of war (POWs) from the Ukrainian armed forces react during the exchange of captives in Horlivka in Donetsk region, Ukraine December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Prisoners (back) of war (POWs) from the Ukrainian armed forces react during the exchange of captives in Horlivka in Donetsk region, Ukraine December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Wednesday, December 27, 2017
Prisoners (back) of war (POWs) from the Ukrainian armed forces react during the exchange of captives in Horlivka in Donetsk region, Ukraine December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
15 / 20
Prisoners of war (POWs) from the Ukrainian armed forces receive new uniforms after the exchange of captives near the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk region, Ukraine December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Prisoners of war (POWs) from the Ukrainian armed forces receive new uniforms after the exchange of captives near the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk region, Ukraine December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Wednesday, December 27, 2017
Prisoners of war (POWs) from the Ukrainian armed forces receive new uniforms after the exchange of captives near the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk region, Ukraine December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
16 / 20
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (L, front) delivers a speech during a ceremony to welcome recently exchanged prisoners of war (POWs) from the Ukrainian armed forces at an airport in Kharkiv, Ukraine December 27, 2017. Mikhail Palinchak/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (L, front) delivers a speech during a ceremony to welcome recently exchanged prisoners of war (POWs) from the Ukrainian armed forces at an airport in Kharkiv, Ukraine December 27, 2017. Mikhail Palinchak/Ukrainian...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 27, 2017
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (L, front) delivers a speech during a ceremony to welcome recently exchanged prisoners of war (POWs) from the Ukrainian armed forces at an airport in Kharkiv, Ukraine December 27, 2017. Mikhail Palinchak/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS
Close
17 / 20
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (R) speaks with recently exchanged prisoners of war (POWs) from the Ukrainian armed forces during a meeting inside a helicopter in Donetsk region, Ukraine December 27, 2017. Mikhail Palinchak/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (R) speaks with recently exchanged prisoners of war (POWs) from the Ukrainian armed forces during a meeting inside a helicopter in Donetsk region, Ukraine December 27, 2017. Mikhail Palinchak/Ukrainian...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 27, 2017
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (R) speaks with recently exchanged prisoners of war (POWs) from the Ukrainian armed forces during a meeting inside a helicopter in Donetsk region, Ukraine December 27, 2017. Mikhail Palinchak/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS
Close
18 / 20
A prisoner (back) of war (POW) from the Ukrainian armed forces is embraced during the exchange of captives in Horlivka in Donetsk region, Ukraine December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A prisoner (back) of war (POW) from the Ukrainian armed forces is embraced during the exchange of captives in Horlivka in Donetsk region, Ukraine December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Wednesday, December 27, 2017
A prisoner (back) of war (POW) from the Ukrainian armed forces is embraced during the exchange of captives in Horlivka in Donetsk region, Ukraine December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
19 / 20
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (R) signs a flag for recently exchanged prisoners of war (POWs) from the Ukrainian armed forces during a meeting inside a helicopter on the way from Donetsk region, Ukraine December 27, 2017. Mikhail Palinchak/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (R) signs a flag for recently exchanged prisoners of war (POWs) from the Ukrainian armed forces during a meeting inside a helicopter on the way from Donetsk region, Ukraine December 27, 2017. Mikhail...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 27, 2017
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (R) signs a flag for recently exchanged prisoners of war (POWs) from the Ukrainian armed forces during a meeting inside a helicopter on the way from Donetsk region, Ukraine December 27, 2017. Mikhail Palinchak/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Rohingya flee under cover of darkness

Rohingya flee under cover of darkness

Next Slideshows

Rohingya flee under cover of darkness

Rohingya flee under cover of darkness

(Warning: graphic content) Hundreds of Rohingya refugees cross into Bangladesh from Myanmar in the dark of night.

27 Dec 2017
The Rohingya's perilous journey

The Rohingya's perilous journey

(Warning: graphic content) Scenes from the exodus of Rohingya refugees crossing the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

27 Dec 2017
Inside the Rohingya refugee camps

Inside the Rohingya refugee camps

Some 870,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.

27 Dec 2017
Rohingya river crossing

Rohingya river crossing

Rohingya refugees fleeing violence in Myanmar cross the muddy Naf River into Bangladesh.

27 Dec 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Pictures of the Year 2017

Pictures of the Year 2017

Our top photos from the past year.

Rohingya flee under cover of darkness

Rohingya flee under cover of darkness

(Warning: graphic content) Hundreds of Rohingya refugees cross into Bangladesh from Myanmar in the dark of night.

The Rohingya's perilous journey

The Rohingya's perilous journey

(Warning: graphic content) Scenes from the exodus of Rohingya refugees crossing the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Inside the Rohingya refugee camps

Inside the Rohingya refugee camps

Some 870,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.

Rohingya river crossing

Rohingya river crossing

Rohingya refugees fleeing violence in Myanmar cross the muddy Naf River into Bangladesh.

Rohingya refugees reach land

Rohingya refugees reach land

Exhausted Rohingya refugees fleeing violence in Myanmar collapse on the beach after reaching Bangladeshi shores.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

About 655,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

Where the Rohingya once lived

Where the Rohingya once lived

Aerial views of Rohingya villages torched during violence in Myanmar's Rakhine state.

Staving off disease in Rohingya refugee camps

Staving off disease in Rohingya refugee camps

Aid groups attempt to ward off cholera and dysentery outbreaks in squalid Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh, distributing vaccines and setting up clinics.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast