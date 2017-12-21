Edition:
Thu Dec 21, 2017

Ukraine's winter war heats up

A woman cleans up debris near her house damaged by recent shelling in the rebel-held town of Yasynuvata, Ukraine December 21, 2017. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Thursday, December 21, 2017
People clean their balcony at a residential block damaged by recent shelling in the rebel-held town of Yasynuvata, Ukraine December 21, 2017. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Thursday, December 21, 2017
A house which was damaged by recent shelling is seen in the government-held village of Novoluhanske, Ukraine, December 19, 2017. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Tuesday, December 19, 2017
A woman watches a residential block damaged by recent shelling through a broken window in the rebel-held town of Yasynuvata, Ukraine December 21, 2017. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Thursday, December 21, 2017
A man removes debris at a residential block damaged by recent shelling in the rebel-held town of Yasynuvata, Ukraine December 21, 2017. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Thursday, December 21, 2017
Russian and Ukrainian military officers work at the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination (JCCC) in the town of Soledar, Ukraine December 17, 2017. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Wednesday, December 20, 2017
Russian military officers serving at the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination (JCCC) march in the town of Soledar, Ukraine December 17, 2017. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Wednesday, December 20, 2017
A man inspects his house, which was damaged by recent shelling, in the government-held village of Novoluhanske, Ukraine, December 19, 2017. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Tuesday, December 19, 2017
People gather near a residential block damaged by recent shelling in the rebel-held town of Yasynuvata, Ukraine December 21, 2017. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Thursday, December 21, 2017
A woman reacts near her house, which was damaged by recent shelling, in the government-held village of Novoluhanske, Ukraine, December 19, 2017. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Tuesday, December 19, 2017
The remains of a rocket shell are seen after recent shelling in the government-held village of Novoluhanske, Ukraine, December 19, 2017. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Tuesday, December 19, 2017
People walk next to a residential block damaged by recent shelling in the rebel-held town of Yasynuvata, Ukraine December 21, 2017. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Thursday, December 21, 2017
Ukrainian servicemen patrol area after recent shelling in the government-held village of Novoluhanske, Ukraine, December 19, 2017. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Tuesday, December 19, 2017
Ukrainian servicemen patrol area after recent shelling in the government-held village of Novoluhanske, Ukraine, December 19, 2017. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Tuesday, December 19, 2017
A man reacts as he removes debris in front of his house, which was damaged by recent shelling, in the government-held village of Novoluhanske, Ukraine, December 19, 2017. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Tuesday, December 19, 2017
Ukrainian serviceman fires a machine-gun at his position on the front line at the industrial zone of the government-held town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine, December 13, 2017. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Friday, December 15, 2017
