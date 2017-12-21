Ukraine's winter war heats up
A woman cleans up debris near her house damaged by recent shelling in the rebel-held town of Yasynuvata, Ukraine December 21, 2017. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
People clean their balcony at a residential block damaged by recent shelling in the rebel-held town of Yasynuvata, Ukraine December 21, 2017. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A house which was damaged by recent shelling is seen in the government-held village of Novoluhanske, Ukraine, December 19, 2017. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
A woman watches a residential block damaged by recent shelling through a broken window in the rebel-held town of Yasynuvata, Ukraine December 21, 2017. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A man removes debris at a residential block damaged by recent shelling in the rebel-held town of Yasynuvata, Ukraine December 21, 2017. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Russian and Ukrainian military officers work at the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination (JCCC) in the town of Soledar, Ukraine December 17, 2017. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
Russian military officers serving at the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination (JCCC) march in the town of Soledar, Ukraine December 17, 2017. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
A man inspects his house, which was damaged by recent shelling, in the government-held village of Novoluhanske, Ukraine, December 19, 2017. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
People gather near a residential block damaged by recent shelling in the rebel-held town of Yasynuvata, Ukraine December 21, 2017. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A woman reacts near her house, which was damaged by recent shelling, in the government-held village of Novoluhanske, Ukraine, December 19, 2017. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
The remains of a rocket shell are seen after recent shelling in the government-held village of Novoluhanske, Ukraine, December 19, 2017. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
People walk next to a residential block damaged by recent shelling in the rebel-held town of Yasynuvata, Ukraine December 21, 2017. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Ukrainian servicemen patrol area after recent shelling in the government-held village of Novoluhanske, Ukraine, December 19, 2017. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
Ukrainian servicemen patrol area after recent shelling in the government-held village of Novoluhanske, Ukraine, December 19, 2017. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
A man reacts as he removes debris in front of his house, which was damaged by recent shelling, in the government-held village of Novoluhanske, Ukraine, December 19, 2017. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
Ukrainian serviceman fires a machine-gun at his position on the front line at the industrial zone of the government-held town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine, December 13, 2017. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
