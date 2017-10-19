Ultra-Orthodox protest Israeli military service
Israeli policemen carry away ultra-Orthodox Jewish men as they try to block a road during a protest against the detention of members of their community who failed to report to a military recruiting office, near Modiin, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli policemen carry away ultra-Orthodox Jewish men as they try to block a road during a protest against the detention of members of their community who failed to report to a military recruiting office, near Modiin, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man reads from a prayer book as he lies on a road during a protest against the detention of members of their community who failed to report to a military recruiting office, near Modiin, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli police officers carry away an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man during a protest against the detention of members of their community, who failed to report to a military recruiting office, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli policemen scuffle with ultra-Orthodox Jewish men during a protest against the detention of members of their community who failed to report to a military recruiting office, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli policemen carry away an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man during a protest against the detention of members of their community who failed to report to a military recruiting office, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli police officers carry away an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man during a protest against the detention of members of their community, who failed to report to a military recruiting office, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men surround a car as they try to block a road during a protest against the detention of members of their community who failed to report to a military recruiting office, near Modiin. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli policemen carry away an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man during a protest against the detention of members of their community who failed to report to a military recruiting office, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli policemen carry away an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man during a protest against the detention of members of their community who failed to report to a military recruiting office, near Modiin. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A driver argues with ultra-Orthodox Jewish men as they protest against the detention of members of their community who failed to report to a military recruiting office, in Jerusalem. The placard in Hebrew reads, "Fans of those imprisoned from the...more
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men sit on a road during a protest against the detention of members of their community who failed to report to a military recruiting office, near Modiin. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli policemen carry away an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man during a protest against the detention of members of their community who failed to report to a military recruiting office, near Modiin. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli policemen scuffle with ultra-Orthodox Jewish men during a protest against the detention of members of their community who failed to report to a military recruiting office, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli policemen carry away an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man during a protest against the detention of members of their community who failed to report to a military recruiting office, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli policemen scuffle with ultra-Orthodox Jewish men during a protest against the detention of members of their community who failed to report to a military recruiting office, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men and youths sit on a road as they protest against the detention of members of their community who failed to report to a military recruiting office, near Modiin. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
People observe a protest of ultra-Orthodox Jewish men and youths against the detention of members of their community who failed to report to a military recruiting office, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
