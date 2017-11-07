UNESCO town in Vietnam under water
A woman wades through a submerged street at the UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An after typhoon Damrey hits Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
People stand on the roof of their house along submerged street in the UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An after typhoon Damrey hits Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
People ride boats past houses submerged by Typhoon Damrey in the UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
People ride a boat along submerged houses in UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An after typhoon Damrey hits Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
A bridge is seen on the overflowing Thu Bon river in UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An after typhoon Damrey hits Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
People travel on a boat along submerged by Typhoon Damrey houses in the UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
Women wade along submerged by Typhoon Damrey houses in the UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
People sit on a boat at a flooded by Typhoon Damrey street in the UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
Japanese Bridge is seen along a flooded street in UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An after typhoon Damrey hits Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
A man wades along a flooded by Typhoon Damrey street in the UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
People ride a boat along a flooded by Typhoon Damrey street in the UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
A man wades with a gas tank along submerged by Typhoon Damrey houses in the UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
Motorbikes are seen along a flooded street at the UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An after typhoon Damrey hits Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
A man rides a boat along the overflowing Thu Bon river in UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An after typhoon Damrey hits Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
A woman wades along submerged by Typhoon Damrey houses in the UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
