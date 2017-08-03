Edition:
U.S. forces in Syria

A U.S military demining vehicle leads a convoy on the main road in Raqqa. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Monday, July 31, 2017
A U.S military convoy is seen on the main road in Raqqa. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / Monday, July 31, 2017
A U.S army soldier stands guard next to an armored vehicle as Brett McGurk, U.S. envoy to the coalition against Islamic State, visits the town of Tabqa. June 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, June 29, 2017
A U.S. fighter walks down a ladder from a barricade, north of Raqqa city. November 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016
A U.S.-led coalition aircraft flying over Kobani, as seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province. October 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, October 15, 2014
A man gestures at U.S military vehicles driving in the town of Darbasiya next to the Turkish border. April 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, April 28, 2017
A U.S military demining vehicle is seen on the main road in Raqqa. July 2017. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / Monday, July 31, 2017
U.S. forces are seen at the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) headquarters after it was hit by Turkish airstrikes in Mount Karachok near Malikiya. April 2017. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, April 25, 2017
A U.S. fighter stands near a military vehicle, north of Raqqa city. November 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) chat with members of U.S. forces in the Syrian town of Darbasiya next to the Turkish border. April 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
U.S. soldiers drive a military vehicle on the road connecting al-Rai town to Azaz city, in Syria's northern Aleppo countryside. October 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
A U.S. military commander (R) walks with a commander (C) from the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) as they inspect the damage at YPG headquarters after it was hit by Turkish airstrikes in Mount Karachok near Malikiya. April 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, April 26, 2017
A U.S. fighter walks with his weapon near a military vehicle, north of Raqqa city. November 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016
American army vehicles drive north of Manbij city, in Aleppo Governorate. March 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
U.S. fighters stand near military vehicles, north of Raqqa city. November 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016
