U.S.-Russian brokered ceasefire in Syria
A Free Syrian Army fighter sits in his position in the town of Dael in Deraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir
Children play inside a damaged bus in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Damaged buildings are pictured at night in the rebel-held area, in the city of Deraa. Picture taken using long exposure. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
A man walks amid rubble at a damaged site in the province of Daraa. REUTERS/ Alaa al-Faqir
Boys play table football in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A woman walks with a child amid rubble at Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood in Aleppo. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A Free Syrian Army fighter walks out of his position in the town of Dael in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir
Children play in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Two men chat as they sit amid the rubble of a damaged site in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
A man uses his phone as he stands amid rubble of damaged buildings at Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood in Aleppo. Picture taken with a wide-angle lens. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Syrian children are seen play amidst the rubble of damaged buildings in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir
People load belongings on a truck amidst the rubble of damaged buildings in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
A man walks while using his phone past damaged buildings in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
A man searches for belongings amid rubble of damaged buildings in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
A Free Syrian Army fighter sits with his weapon in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
A woman walks with a child past damaged buildings at Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood in Aleppo. Picture taken with a wide-angle lens. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A man works on a wheel of a vehicle at Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood in Aleppo. Picture taken with a wide-angle lens. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A Free Syrian Army fighter stands in his position in the town of Dael in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir
Men work on resurfacing a street in al-Fardos district in Aleppo. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A boy searches for belongings amid rubble of damaged buildings in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Next Slideshows
Bastille Day in France
Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron watch U.S. and French soldiers march together in a double celebration marking 100 years since the United States entered World...
Running of the bulls
Highlights from the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.
Remembering the Nice Bastille Day attack
Commemorations in Nice, France, where 86 people died a year ago when a man drove a truck at a crowd gathered for Bastille Day celebrations on the waterfront.
Trump in Paris
President Trump in the French capital at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.
MORE IN PICTURES
Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya
Protests turn deadly as Kenyan police crackdown on demonstrators angered at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta.
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in London.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.
Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election
Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.