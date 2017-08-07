Edition:
Mon Aug 7, 2017

Venezuela quells attack on military base

A still image from video released by Operation David Carabobo purportedly shows a group of men dressed in military uniforms announcing uprising in Valencia, Venezuela August 6, 2017. Operation David Carabobo/Handout via REUTERS

A demonstrator tries to light fireworks during clashes with security forces in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Members of security forces stand beneath a sign with portraits of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, former President Hugo Chavez and Venezuela's national hero Simon Bolivar outside the 41 Brigada Blindada Fuerte Paramacay military base in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Members of security forces stand beneath a sign with portraits of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, former President Hugo Chavez and Venezuela's national hero Simon Bolivar outside the 41 Brigada Blindada Fuerte Paramacay military base in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Demonstrators run and ride their motorcycles near Fuerte Paramacay military base during clashes with security forces in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Demonstrators build a barricade near Fuerte Paramacay military base in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Members of security forces stand guard during clashes with demonstrators near Fuerte Paramacay military base in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A demonstrator shows an injury during clashes with security forces near Fuerte Paramacay military base in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Riot security forces use tear gas during protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Riot security forces patrol during protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Demonstrators build barricades while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A demonstrator throws rocks during clashes with security forces near Fuerte Paramacay military base in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A man passes near riot security forces during protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Demonstrators clash with riot security forces during protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A motorcyclist passes through a barricade during protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Demonstrators confront security forces near Fuerte Paramacay military base in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Demonstrators stand behind a barricade near Fuerte Paramacay military base in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A look at the venues from the Rio 2016 Olympic Games right now.

04 Aug 2017
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

03 Aug 2017
Plight of the Yazidi

Plight of the Yazidi

Iraq's Yazidis mark three years since Islamic State launched what the United Nations said was a genocidal campaign against them.

03 Aug 2017
U.S. forces in Syria

U.S. forces in Syria

Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.

03 Aug 2017

A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.

At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.

Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

The world's top athletes compete in London.

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

