Pictures | Wed Jan 10, 2018 | 10:05pm GMT

Venezuela's empty shelves

A woman selects goat cheese from partially empty refrigerators at a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, January 10, 2018
Workers sit on empty shelves at the fruit and vegetables section in a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, January 10, 2018
Police officers control the crowd as people line up to buy sugar, outside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, January 10, 2018
A woman stands in front of partially empty refrigerators at a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, January 10, 2018
Empty refrigerators are seen at the fish area in a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, January 10, 2018
A woman selects lemons from partially empty shelves at the fruits and vegetables area in a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, January 10, 2018
A man walks past empty shelves at the bakery area in a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, January 10, 2018
A woman walks past empty shelves at the fruits and vegetables area in a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, January 10, 2018
Police officers stand guard outside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, January 10, 2018
Stacked shopping carts are seen next to empty refrigerators at the deli area at a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, January 10, 2018
People walk past empty shelves at a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, January 09, 2018
A woman looks at a partially empty refrigerator in a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, January 09, 2018
A man looks at an empty refrigerator in a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, January 09, 2018
A man walks past an empty refrigerator at a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, January 09, 2018
Empty refrigerators are seen at the butchery area in a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, January 09, 2018
An empty refrigerator is seen at a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, January 09, 2018
A woman walks past empty shelves at a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, January 09, 2018
A woman walks past an empty refrigerator at a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, January 09, 2018
