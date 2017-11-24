Venezuela's indigenous flee to Brazil

A missionary from Brazil-based international humanitarian organization Fraternidade plays with indigenous Warao children at a shelter in Pacaraima, Roraima state, Brazil. Ramon Gomez, a Warao chief in the Boa Vista shelter, said their ancestral homeland in the delta was "finished" and the situation in Venezuela was deteriorating rapidly. "When ... this President Maduro took over, everything ended, food, medicine," G�mez said. "We will be here until Venezuela changes. It will get worse before it gets better." REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close