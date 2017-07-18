Venezuela's symphony of protests
Venezuelan violinist Wuilly Arteaga plays the violin next to a pile of sand used by protesters to block the street during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A girl plays the instrument during clashes with security forces at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A demonstrator stands in front of a riot security forces vehicle during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition supporters play music while participating in an avenue blockade during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas May 15, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Veron
A demonstrator plays a guitar during clashes at a march to the state Ombudsman's office in Caracas May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators play instruments while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
An opposition supporter plays the violin during clashes with riot police, during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas May 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Young musicians play music during a gathering to pay homage to victims of violence during the protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas May 7, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Young musicians raise their violins during a gathering to pay homage to victims of violence during the protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas May 7, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Musicians play instruments during a vigil in homage to victims of violence at past protests against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A demonstrator plays the violin as others protect him while clashing with riot security forces during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Young musicians sing and play music during a gathering against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas June 4, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Young musicians play music during a gathering against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas June 4, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello
An opposition supporter plays the violin during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Venezuelan violinist Wuilly Arteaga reacts during a gathering against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas June 4, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Next Slideshows
Tourists train at Israeli 'counter-terrorism boot camp'
A counter-terrorism "boot camp" in the occupied West Bank teaches foreign tourists how to deal with a simulated attack on a market.
From Miami to Madrid, Venezuelans vote
More than 7 million Venezuelans voted in an unofficial referendum held by the opposition to heap pressure on President Nicolas Maduro and repudiate his plan to...
U.S.-Russian brokered ceasefire in Syria
The ceasefire for southwest Syria is the first peace-making effort of the war by the U.S. government under President Trump.
Bastille Day in France
Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron watch U.S. and French soldiers march together in a double celebration marking 100 years since the United States entered World...
MORE IN PICTURES
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in London.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.
Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election
Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.