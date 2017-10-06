Victims of Las Vegas
A combination photo of some of the victims of the mass shooting at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Social media/Handout via REUTERS
Charleston Hartfield, 34, a Las Vegas police officer and military veteran, was off-duty when he was killed, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported, citing people who knew him. "He was probably busy helping others," Hartfield's friend Troy Rhett told...more
Denise Cohen, who was the mother of two sons, attended the concert with her boyfriend, Derrick "Bo" Taylor, who was also killed in the shooting, an ABC affiliate in Santa Barbara, California, reported. Cohen was a property manager and planned to...more
Sandy Casey was a special education teacher at Manhattan Beach Middle School in California, KGTV in San Diego said. Casey was among a group of Manhattan Beach Unified School District staff, the ABC affiliate reported. Social media/Handout via...more
Lisa Romero-Muniz was a secretary at Miyamura High School in Gallup, New Mexico, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported. In her most recent role, Romero-Muniz offered encouragement and support to students during disciplinary proceedings, the newspaper...more
Jordyn Rivera, 21, of La Verne, California was a student in the Health Care Management program at California State University, San Bernardino, the Sun in San Bernardino reported. She was also a member of the honor society Eta Sigma Gamma, the...more
Hannah Ahlers, 35, a mother of three from Murrieta, California, was in a group of sky divers and enjoyed the outdoors, the Los Angeles Times reported. She studied at Crafton Hills College and went to Redlands East Valley High School, according to her...more
Jessica Klymchuk, 28, of Valleyview, Alberta, was a librarian and the single mother of four children, Canada's Globe and Mail reported. It said she was visiting Las Vegas with her fiance. "She's a very good mother. She's raised four beautiful...more
Sonny Melton, 29, of Big Sandy, Tennessee, saved his wife, Heather Melton (L), just before he was shot dead, she told WSMV-TV in Nashville. "He grabbed me and started running when I felt him get shot in the back," she told the NBC affiliate. Sonny...more
Angie Gomez was a 2015 alumna of Riverside Polytechnic High School PTSA in Riverside, California, the school said on Facebook. "She will always be loved and endeared by our Poly Family," the school said. Social media/Handout via REUTERS
Chris Roybal, 28, seen with his wife Dixie Roybal (R), of Southern California, was a Navy veteran who served in Afghanistan, ABC News said. Roybal was shot in the chest, ABC said. Social media/Handout via REUTERS
Melissa Ramirez lived in Littlerock, California, and graduated from the University of California, Bakersfield in 2014, according to 23ABC News in Bakersfield. Social media/Handout via REUTERS
Adrian Murfitt, 35, was a commercial fisherman in Anchorage, Alaska, the Alaska Dispatch News reported, which said he was at the concert with his best friend, Brian MacKinnon. The pair was taking a picture and a bullet went through Murfitt's neck,...more
Bailey Schweitzer, 20, was from Bakersfield, California, her brother told the Bakersfield Californian newspaper. Social media/Handout via REUTERS
Jordan McIldoon, 23, of Maple Ridge, British Columbia, was also killed, said the premier of British Columbia, John Horgan. McIldoon was a heavy-duty mechanic apprentice and about to start trade school, CBC News reported, which said he was attending...more
Jack Beaton, of Bakersfield, California, died while saving his wife during the shooting, 23ABC News reported. Beaton worked as a grill master at a barbecue restaurant, a statement from the restaurant to the TV station said. Beaton's son confirmed his...more
