Victims of the Texas church shooting
Bryan Holcombe (L), an associate pastor of the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs where the shooting took place, was killed in the gunfire. His wife, Karla (R) was also killed. Bryan and Karla�s son, Marc Daniel Holcombe, was also killed with...more
Another son of Bryan and Karla, John Holcombe, survived, but his wife, Crystal Holcombe (pictured), who was eight months pregnant, died with her unborn child and three of her children - Emily, Megan and Greg. Social media/Handout via REUTERS
Joann Ward (pictured) and her two daughters, Brooke Ward, 5, and Emily Garza, 7, were among other victims of the mass shooting. Ward's uncle, John Alexander, wrote on Facebook that she was "such a wonderful mother whose whole life was her children...more
Richard Rodriguez. Social media/Handout via REUTERS
