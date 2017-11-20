Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Models celebrate at the end of the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song
Model Alessandra Ambrosio. REUTERS/Aly Song
Model Stella Maxwell. REUTERS/Aly Song
Model Maria Borges. REUTERS/Aly Song
Model Romee Strijd. REUTERS/Aly Song
Model Adriana Lima. REUTERS/Aly Song
Model Bella Hadid. REUTERS/Aly Song
Model Josephine Skriver. REUTERS/Aly Song
Model Lais Ribeiro. REUTERS/Aly Song
Models present creations. REUTERS/Aly Song
Model Aiden Curtiss. REUTERS/Aly Song
Model Sanne Vloet. REUTERS/Aly Song
Model Martha Hunt. REUTERS/Aly Song
Model Megan Williams. REUTERS/Aly Song
Model Blanca Padilla. REUTERS/Aly Song
Models Grace Bol (R) and Maria Borges. REUTERS/Aly Song
Model Dilone. REUTERS/Aly Song
Model Jourdana Elizabeth. REUTERS/Aly Song
Model Karlie Kloss. REUTERS/Aly Song
Model Sara Sampaio. REUTERS/Aly Song
Model Barbara Fialho. REUTERS/Aly Song
Model Ming Xi falls as she presents a creation. REUTERS/Aly Song
Model Ming Xi falls as she presents a creation. REUTERS/Aly Song
Models celebrate at the end. REUTERS/Aly Song
Models Alecia Morais (L), Maggie Lane (C) and Xiao Wen get ready backstage. REUTERS/Aly Song
Model Grace Bol gets ready backstage. REUTERS/Aly Song
Model Daniela Braga gets ready backstage. REUTERS/Aly Song
Model Xiao Wen takes pictures with her phone before the show. REUTERS/Aly Song
