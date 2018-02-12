Edition:
Mon Feb 12, 2018

War of the oranges

Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea, Italy, February 11, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea, Italy, February 11, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Monday, February 12, 2018
Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea, Italy, February 11, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A member of a team is seen during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A member of a team is seen during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
A member of a team is seen during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A member of a team is hit by oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A member of a team is hit by oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
A member of a team is hit by oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A member of a team is seen during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A member of a team is seen during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
A member of a team is seen during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A member of a team is seen during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A member of a team is seen during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
A member of a team is seen during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A member of a team is seen during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A member of a team is seen during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
A member of a team is seen during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A member of a team is seen during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A member of a team is seen during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
A member of a team is seen during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A member of a team collects oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A member of a team collects oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
A member of a team collects oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Members of a team prepare to fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Members of a team prepare to fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Members of a team prepare to fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
