Week in sports
Austria's Stefan Kraft in action at the Four Hills Ski Jumping Tournament in Austria. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski makes a touchdown catch against Tennessee Titans free safety Kevin Byard during the fourth quarter in the AFC Divisional playoff game. Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Eduard Nikolaev and co-pilot Evgeny Yakovlev of Russia work on their Kamaz truck during the Dakar Rally. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark laughs as her hair is caught in the racquet during a practice session before the Australian Open. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Saracens' Calum Clark in action during a lineout against the Ospreys in Swansea. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Duke Blue Devils forward Marvin Bagley III shoots against Pittsburgh Panthers guard Shamiel Stevenson and guard Marcus Carr. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Paris Saint-Germain�s Neymar celebrates scoring their first goal from the penalty spot against Amiens SC with his football boot on his head. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Alabama Crimson Tide player celebrate after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs 26-23 in overtime in the national championship college football game. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Joan Barreda Bort of Spain drives his Honda during the Dakar Rally. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Australia's captain Steve Smith laughs as he holds a replica Ashes urn next to team mates after they won the fifth Ashes cricket test match and the series 4-0. REUTERS/David Gray
Washington Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. dives for a loose ball against the Utah Jazz. Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Elicia Reynolds and Stephen Reynolds perform in the dance free skate during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
FC Barcelona's new signing Philippe Coutinho during the presentation. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Carlos Sainz of Spain and co-pilot Lucas Cruz of Spain drive their Peugeot during the Dakar Rally. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Sofia Goggia of Italy celebrates her win in Women's Downhill at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Romania's Simona Halep hits a shot during a practice session ahead of the Australian Open. REUTERS/David Gray
Diego Martin Duplessis of Argentina drives his Honda during the Dakar Rally. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool
Vincent Kriechmayr of Austria in action during the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Wheelchair-bound Lai Chi-wai climbs the Lion Rock in Hong Kong. Wong Wai-kin/via Reuters
Spectators sit in a shaft of sunlight as they watch play during the second day of the fifth Ashes cricket test match. REUTERS/David Gray
