Westminster Dog Show
Lucy, a Borzoi walks with her handler after winning best in Hound group. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Slick, a border collie, walks during judging of the herding group. Slick won the group. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Esteban Farias hugs Biggie the pug after winning best in Toy Group. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Flynn, a bichon frise walks during judging of the nonsporting group. Flynn won the group. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
An Otterhound named Willie Nelson licks a guest backstage before judging. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Biggie, a pug, walks during judging for best in Toy Group. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A Scottish Deerhound sleeps backstage prior to judging. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Henry, a Pomeranian, is groomed in the benching area on Day One of competition. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Handler Addison Lancaster has her miniature American shepherd Pyro judged during Day One of competition. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Hendrix, a bloodhound, waits to enter the competition ring. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A woman reads a book in the benching area on Day One. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A dog competes in the Masters Agility Championship. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A dog competes in the Masters Agility Championship. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Audience members watch dogs compete in the Masters Agility Championship. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A dog competes in the Masters Agility Championship. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Audience members watch dogs compete in the Masters Agility Championship. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Jambo, a Briard, is groomed in the benching area on Day One. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
AJ, a beagle, is groomed in the benching area on Day One of competition. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Tuco, a Basenji, is held by its handler during Day One of competition. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Rembrandt, an old English sheepdog, is groomed in the benching area on Day One of competition. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Dogs look for a place to go to the bathroom in a dog spa at the Hotel Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
JuJu, a French bulldog, arrives at the Hotel Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Dogs wait to cross the street outside the Hotel Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Her Majesty Briee Bride Elizabeth, an imperial shih tzu, stands in the lobby after arriving at the Hotel Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Marbles, a Bedlington terrier, jogs at a dog spa at the Hotel Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Sapphire, a long-haired Chihuahua, has her portrait taken at the Hotel Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
