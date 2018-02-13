Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Feb 13, 2018 | 4:45pm GMT

Westminster Dog Show

Lucy, a Borzoi walks with her handler after winning best in Hound group. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Lucy, a Borzoi walks with her handler after winning best in Hound group. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Lucy, a Borzoi walks with her handler after winning best in Hound group. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
1 / 26
Slick, a border collie, walks during judging of the herding group. Slick won the group. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Slick, a border collie, walks during judging of the herding group. Slick won the group. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Slick, a border collie, walks during judging of the herding group. Slick won the group. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
2 / 26
Esteban Farias hugs Biggie the pug after winning best in Toy Group. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Esteban Farias hugs Biggie the pug after winning best in Toy Group. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Esteban Farias hugs Biggie the pug after winning best in Toy Group. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
3 / 26
Flynn, a bichon frise walks during judging of the nonsporting group. Flynn won the group. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Flynn, a bichon frise walks during judging of the nonsporting group. Flynn won the group. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Flynn, a bichon frise walks during judging of the nonsporting group. Flynn won the group. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
4 / 26
An Otterhound named Willie Nelson licks a guest backstage before judging. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

An Otterhound named Willie Nelson licks a guest backstage before judging. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
An Otterhound named Willie Nelson licks a guest backstage before judging. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
5 / 26
Biggie, a pug, walks during judging for best in Toy Group. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Biggie, a pug, walks during judging for best in Toy Group. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Biggie, a pug, walks during judging for best in Toy Group. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
6 / 26
A Scottish Deerhound sleeps backstage prior to judging. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A Scottish Deerhound sleeps backstage prior to judging. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
A Scottish Deerhound sleeps backstage prior to judging. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
7 / 26
Henry, a Pomeranian, is groomed in the benching area on Day One of competition. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Henry, a Pomeranian, is groomed in the benching area on Day One of competition. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, February 12, 2018
Henry, a Pomeranian, is groomed in the benching area on Day One of competition. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
8 / 26
Handler Addison Lancaster has her miniature American shepherd Pyro judged during Day One of competition. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Handler Addison Lancaster has her miniature American shepherd Pyro judged during Day One of competition. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, February 12, 2018
Handler Addison Lancaster has her miniature American shepherd Pyro judged during Day One of competition. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
9 / 26
Hendrix, a bloodhound, waits to enter the competition ring. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Hendrix, a bloodhound, waits to enter the competition ring. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, February 12, 2018
Hendrix, a bloodhound, waits to enter the competition ring. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
10 / 26
A woman reads a book in the benching area on Day One. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A woman reads a book in the benching area on Day One. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, February 12, 2018
A woman reads a book in the benching area on Day One. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
11 / 26
A dog competes in the Masters Agility Championship. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A dog competes in the Masters Agility Championship. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
A dog competes in the Masters Agility Championship. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
12 / 26
A dog competes in the Masters Agility Championship. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A dog competes in the Masters Agility Championship. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
A dog competes in the Masters Agility Championship. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
13 / 26
Audience members watch dogs compete in the Masters Agility Championship. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Audience members watch dogs compete in the Masters Agility Championship. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Audience members watch dogs compete in the Masters Agility Championship. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
14 / 26
A dog competes in the Masters Agility Championship. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A dog competes in the Masters Agility Championship. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
A dog competes in the Masters Agility Championship. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
15 / 26
Audience members watch dogs compete in the Masters Agility Championship. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Audience members watch dogs compete in the Masters Agility Championship. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Audience members watch dogs compete in the Masters Agility Championship. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
16 / 26
Jambo, a Briard, is groomed in the benching area on Day One. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Jambo, a Briard, is groomed in the benching area on Day One. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, February 12, 2018
Jambo, a Briard, is groomed in the benching area on Day One. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
17 / 26
AJ, a beagle, is groomed in the benching area on Day One of competition. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

AJ, a beagle, is groomed in the benching area on Day One of competition. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, February 12, 2018
AJ, a beagle, is groomed in the benching area on Day One of competition. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
18 / 26
Tuco, a Basenji, is held by its handler during Day One of competition. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tuco, a Basenji, is held by its handler during Day One of competition. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, February 12, 2018
Tuco, a Basenji, is held by its handler during Day One of competition. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
19 / 26
Rembrandt, an old English sheepdog, is groomed in the benching area on Day One of competition. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Rembrandt, an old English sheepdog, is groomed in the benching area on Day One of competition. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, February 12, 2018
Rembrandt, an old English sheepdog, is groomed in the benching area on Day One of competition. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
20 / 26
Dogs look for a place to go to the bathroom in a dog spa at the Hotel Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Dogs look for a place to go to the bathroom in a dog spa at the Hotel Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
Dogs look for a place to go to the bathroom in a dog spa at the Hotel Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
21 / 26
JuJu, a French bulldog, arrives at the Hotel Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

JuJu, a French bulldog, arrives at the Hotel Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
JuJu, a French bulldog, arrives at the Hotel Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
22 / 26
Dogs wait to cross the street outside the Hotel Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Dogs wait to cross the street outside the Hotel Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
Dogs wait to cross the street outside the Hotel Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
23 / 26
Her Majesty Briee Bride Elizabeth, an imperial shih tzu, stands in the lobby after arriving at the Hotel Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Her Majesty Briee Bride Elizabeth, an imperial shih tzu, stands in the lobby after arriving at the Hotel Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
Her Majesty Briee Bride Elizabeth, an imperial shih tzu, stands in the lobby after arriving at the Hotel Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
24 / 26
Marbles, a Bedlington terrier, jogs at a dog spa at the Hotel Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Marbles, a Bedlington terrier, jogs at a dog spa at the Hotel Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
Marbles, a Bedlington terrier, jogs at a dog spa at the Hotel Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
25 / 26
Sapphire, a long-haired Chihuahua, has her portrait taken at the Hotel Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Sapphire, a long-haired Chihuahua, has her portrait taken at the Hotel Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
Sapphire, a long-haired Chihuahua, has her portrait taken at the Hotel Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
Germany's carnival

Germany's carnival

Next Slideshows

Germany's carnival

Germany's carnival

The Rose Monday parades in Mainz and Duesseldorf are the highlight of the German street carnival season.

2:05am GMT
Carnival around the world

Carnival around the world

A look at spring-time celebrations in countries around the world.

1:05am GMT
Carnival in Brazil's jungle

Carnival in Brazil's jungle

People celebrate the Carnival of the Waters, where costumed and colorful boats navigate the river Pacaja, around the islands near the city of Cameta, Brazil.

12 Feb 2018
War of the oranges

War of the oranges

Members of rival teams battle it out in a war with oranges during the annual carnival in the northern Italian town of Ivrea.

12 Feb 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Lunar New Year

Lunar New Year

From lanterns to lion dances, the world celebrates the Year of the Dog.

Turkish forces push into Syria

Turkish forces push into Syria

Inside Turkey's air and ground offensive against the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria's northwestern region.

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 4

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 4

Highlights from day four of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from New York.

Carnival in Brazil

Carnival in Brazil

Highlights from samba parades and block parties in Brazil.

Olympic wipeouts

Olympic wipeouts

Athletes crash as they push themselves to the limit in Pyeongchang.

Extreme winds in Pyeongchang

Extreme winds in Pyeongchang

Gusty conditions delayed or cancelled events at the Winter Olympics, amid athlete complaints that high wind made conditions too dangerous to compete.

Gold medal winners in Pyeongchang

Gold medal winners in Pyeongchang

Winning gold at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast