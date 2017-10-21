Edition:
What Islamic State left behind

A vehicle of the Islamic State militants used for suicide car bombing is pictured along a road in Raqqa, Syria October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
An unexploded bomb inside a juice bottle is pictured near the bunker of the Islamic State militants under the stadium in Raqqa, Syria October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Thursday, October 19, 2017
An Iraqi soldier holds a sword which Iraqi army said belonged to the Islamic State militants, in Zumar, Nineveh province, Iraq October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
Bombs inside a vehicle used by the Islamic State militants in suicide car bombings are pictured after a demining team defused them in Raqqa, Syria October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Thursday, October 19, 2017
An IV hose is pictured at a makeshift hospital of Islamic State militants under the stadium in Raqqa, Syria October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
A uniform of a member of Islamic State militants is pictured as it was displayed by the Syrian Democratic forces at their positions inside a building at the frontline in Raqqa, Syria October 6, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Saturday, October 07, 2017
A view of a jail cell of the Islamic State militants under the stadium in Raqqa, Syria October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
Fighters of Syrian Democratic Forces inspect weapons and munitions recovered at the former positions of the Islamic State militants inside a building at the frontline in Raqqa, Syria October 7, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Sunday, October 08, 2017
Mortar rounds are pictured at the weapons' manufacturing plant of the Islamic State militants captured by the Syrian Democratic Forces near the stadium in Raqqa, Syria, October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Wednesday, October 04, 2017
A mortar round is pictured at the weapons' manufacturing plant of the Islamic State militants captured by the Syrian Democratic Forces near the stadium in Raqqa, Syria, October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Wednesday, October 04, 2017
A member of Syrian Democratic Forces holds a suicide belt bomb recovered from the the Islamic State militants positions next to the stadium in Raqqa, Syria, October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Wednesday, October 04, 2017
Members of Syrian Democratic Forces transport a suicide car bomb used by the Islamic State militants in Raqqa, Syria October 1, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Sunday, October 01, 2017
The emblem of the Islamic State is see on a table in the school in Hazema North Raqqa, Syria August 21, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, September 07, 2017
Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police Headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul, Iraq July 13, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
A stuffed toy is found inside an abandoned house previously used by the Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq June 15, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
Cell phones and other accessories, which an Iraqi soldier said are used by the Islamic State militants for bomb attacks, are seen at an abandoned house previously used by the militants in western Mosul, Iraq June 15, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
A member of Iraqi Federal Police inspects a factory used by Islamic State militants to manufacture home made mortars in western Mosul, Iraq, May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, May 11, 2017
Satellite dishes damaged by Islamic State militants are pictured inside a mosque in Turkman Bareh village, after rebel fighters advanced in the area, in northern Aleppo Governorate, Syria, October 7, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
Math and English textbooks found in an Islamic State facility for child fighters, which include military imagery, are pictured in Mosul, Iraq, February 16, 2017. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Friday, February 17, 2017
An English textbook found in an Islamic State facility for child fighters, which includes military vocabulary alongside ordinary words, is pictured in Mosul, Iraq, February 16, 2017. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Friday, February 17, 2017
A rebel fighter takes away a flag that belonged to Islamic State militants in Akhtarin village, after rebel fighters advanced in the area, in northern Aleppo Governorate, Syria, October 7, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
Islamic State teenage militant Atheer Ali's entry in an Islamic State registry is seen in a training facility in eastern Mosul in Erbil, Iraq, February 26, 2017. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
A safe is seen inside a cash collection centre that belonged to Islamic State militants in Turkman Bareh village, after rebel fighters advanced in the area, in northern Aleppo Governorate, Syria, October 7, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
Blindfolds are pictured inside a prison, which according to Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters belonged to Islamic State militants, in Manbij, Aleppo Governorate, Syria, August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
Handcuffs are pictured inside a prison, which according to Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters belonged to Islamic State militants, in Manbij, Aleppo Governorate, Syria, August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters inspect bags of niqabs at a centre that was used by Islamic State religious police (al-Hisbah) in Manbij, Aleppo Governorate, Syria, August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Rocket-propelled grenades left behind by Islamic State militants are seen at a school, following clashes in Falluja, Iraq, June 25, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, June 25, 2016
A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
A member of the Iraqi counterterrorism forces stands by an Islamic State militants weapons factory in Falluja, Iraq, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
