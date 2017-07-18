Edition:
When politicians fight

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislator Chen Ming-Wen (L) scuffles with opposition Kuomintang (KMT) legislator Hsu Yu-Jen (R) during a budget meeting for the infrastructure development program, at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Taiwan July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Security officials remove members of the Economic Freedom Fighters during President Jacob Zuma's State of the Nation Address (SONA) to a joint sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
Pro-democracy lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung throws an object at Hong Kong's Financial Secretary John Tsang (not pictured) to demand a universal retirement protection scheme during the annual budget report at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
Security officials remove members of the Economic Freedom Fighters during President Jacob Zuma's State of the Nation Address (SONA) to a joint sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
Lawmakers from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and ruling AK Party (R) scuffle during a debate on a legislation to boost police powers, at the Turkish Parliament in Ankara, Turkey. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
A man throws a fire extinguisher at parliamentary security behind a closed door after members of Julius Malema's Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) were evicted from Parliament during President Jacob Zuma's question and answer session in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Tuesday, May 17, 2016
A nominated Member of Parliament Isaac Mwaura is ejected as he protests during the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) National Delegates Convention to elect new party national office bearers in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2014
Rada deputy Oleg Barna removes Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk from the tribune, after presenting him a bouquet of roses, during the parliament session in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Member of parliament from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) Ali Ihsan Kokturk's nose bleeds as MPs from the ruling AK Party (AKP) and CHP scuffle during a debate on a draft law which will give the government tighter control over the appointment of judges and prosecutors, at a parliamentary session in Ankara, Turkey. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, February 15, 2014
Members of Julius Malema's Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) flee teargas as they are evicted from Parliament during President Jacob Zuma's question and answer session in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Tuesday, May 17, 2016
Deputies clash during a session of the parliament in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Tuesday, April 08, 2014
Pro-democracy lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung throws a cloud-shaped cushion at Hong Kong's Financial Secretary John Tsang to demand a universal retirement protection scheme during the annual budget report at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong. The sign reads "No more nonsense. Set up universal retirement protection scheme now." REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, February 27, 2013
Members of parliament scuffle with colleagues who were elected from their party but later refused to join a faction, at the first session of newly-elected Ukrainian parliament in Kiev. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko

Reuters / Wednesday, December 12, 2012
Pro-democracy lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung (3rd R), also known as "Long Hair," is blocked by security guards as he tries to approach Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying (L) inside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong. At right is Legislative Council Chairman Jasper Tsang. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Monday, December 10, 2012
A deputy, Oleg Lyashko (L), douses vice-speaker of the Ukrainian parliament, Adam Martynyuk, with tea during an extraordinary session of the Ukrainian parliament in Kiev. REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 30, 2012
Turkey's ruling AK Party lawmaker Muhittin Aksak (R) and main opposition Republican People's Party lawmaker Mahmut Tanal scuffle during a debate at the parliament in Ankara. REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2012
Lawmaker Kim Sun-dong (C) of the Democratic Labour Party struggles with security guards after he detonated a tear gas canister towards the chairman's seat, to try to stop the ruling Grand National Party's move to ratify a bill on a free trade agreement with the U.S., at the National Assembly in Seoul. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2011
Legislator Lin Hung-chih (L) from the ruling Nationalist Party (KMT) scuffles with legislator Chiu Chih-wei from the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters / Friday, August 02, 2013
Vice speaker of the Ukrainian Vekhovnaya Rada, Adam Martynyuk (R), scuffles with deputy Oleg Lyashko during a session in the chamber of the Ukrainian parliament in Kiev. REUTERS/Tatyana Bondarenko

Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2011
Lawmakers of opposition parties help their fellow lawmaker (top) who tries to escape as they scuffle with lawmakers of the ruling Grand National Party (GNP) at the National Assembly plenary session hall in Seoul. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Reuters / Wednesday, December 08, 2010
Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislators scuffle with ruling Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators (top) at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei. REUTERS/Nicky Loh

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2010
Bolivian opposition congressman Fernando Rodriguez battles with an unidentified indigenous deputy of President Evo Morales' party during a congress session in La Paz. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2009
Lee Yoon-sung (C), vice speaker of the National Assembly and a lawmaker of the ruling Grand National Party, is surrounded by security guards as he passes new bills at the National Assembly main chamber in Seoul. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2009
Members (R) of the opposition parties scuffle with parliament security guards at the National Assembly in Seoul. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Reuters / Saturday, January 03, 2009
Parliament security guards fall during a scuffle with members of the main opposition Democratic Party at the National Assembly in Seoul REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Reuters / Saturday, January 03, 2009
