Pictures | Wed Sep 27, 2017 | 5:05pm BST

Where the Rohingya once lived

Aerial view of a burned Rohingya village near Maungdaw, north of Rakhine state, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2017
Violence in Myanmar that began last month has forced more than 480,000 Rohingya to seek refuge in Bangladesh.

