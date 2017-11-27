White House Christmas
Ballerinas perform as first lady Melania Trump begins a tour of the holiday decorations with reporters at the White House in Washington, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The official White House Christmas tree is seen from the Cross Hall of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
First lady Melania Trump greets school children as she tours the holiday decorations at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The gingerbread White House is on display in the State Dining Room. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
First lady Melania Trump tours the holiday decorations with reporters. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Reflected in a mirror, Christmas decor adorns the Green Room. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Presidential silhouettes and other Christmas decor adorn the Green Room. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
First lady Melania Trump greets school children as she tours the holiday decorations. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
First lady Melania Trump (bottom, R hand) makes craft projects with school children. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Christmas decor adorns Grand Foyer. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Christmas decor adorns Red Room. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Christmas decor adorns the Red Room. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
First lady Melania Trump hugs school children as she tours the holiday decorations. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The White House creche and other Christmas decor adorns the East Room. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Ballerinas perform as first lady Melania Trump begins a tour of the holiday decorations. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Christmas decor adorns the Red Room. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A vignette representing former first families celebrating Christmas adorns the Green Room. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
First lady Melania Trump greets schoolchildren as she tours the holiday decorations. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The official White House Christmas tree adorns the Blue Room. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
First lady Melania Trump greets schoolchildren as she tours the holiday decorations. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Christmas decor adorns the East Room. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
First lady Melania Trump greets school children as she tours the holiday decorations. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Next Slideshows
Prison beauty pageant in Brazil
Inmates at the Talavera Bruce women's prison hold a beauty pageant in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Robot castle rises in China
Giant robots and futuristic cyberpunk castles rise out of lush mountain slopes at China's first virtual reality theme park.
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Highlights from the 91st Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
March of the mariachis
Mariachis take part in a procession to celebrate Santa Cecilia, patron of musicians, in Mexico City.
MORE IN PICTURES
Pictures of the year: Natural disasters
Our top natural disaster photos from the past year.
Inside the Rohingya refugee camps
Some 800,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.
Pictures of the year: Animals
Our top animal photos from the past year.
Pictures of the Year 2017
Our top photos from the past year.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Bali volcano alert raised to highest level
Indonesia warns the first major eruption of Mount Agung in 54 years could be "imminent".
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Pictures of the year: Oddly
Our top odd and unusual images from around the world this year.
Most popular Instagram photos
Our top Instagram posts from the past year.