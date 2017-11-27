Edition:
White House Christmas

Ballerinas perform as first lady Melania Trump begins a tour of the holiday decorations with reporters at the White House in Washington, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The official White House Christmas tree is seen from the Cross Hall of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

First lady Melania Trump greets school children as she tours the holiday decorations at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The gingerbread White House is on display in the State Dining Room. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

First lady Melania Trump tours the holiday decorations with reporters. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reflected in a mirror, Christmas decor adorns the Green Room. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Presidential silhouettes and other Christmas decor adorn the Green Room. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

First lady Melania Trump greets school children as she tours the holiday decorations. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

First lady Melania Trump (bottom, R hand) makes craft projects with school children. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Christmas decor adorns Grand Foyer. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Christmas decor adorns Red Room. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Christmas decor adorns the Red Room. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

First lady Melania Trump hugs school children as she tours the holiday decorations. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The White House creche and other Christmas decor adorns the East Room. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Ballerinas perform as first lady Melania Trump begins a tour of the holiday decorations. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Christmas decor adorns the Red Room. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A vignette representing former first families celebrating Christmas adorns the Green Room. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

First lady Melania Trump greets schoolchildren as she tours the holiday decorations. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The official White House Christmas tree adorns the Blue Room. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

First lady Melania Trump greets schoolchildren as she tours the holiday decorations. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Christmas decor adorns the East Room. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

First lady Melania Trump greets school children as she tours the holiday decorations. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

