Pictures | Wed Mar 7, 2018 | 12:20am GMT

White House economic adviser Gary Cohn resigns

President Donald Trump arrives with Director of the National Economic Council Gary Cohn at the Capitol to meet with House Republicans ahead of their vote on the "Tax Cuts and Jobs Act" in Washington, November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Close
Director of the National Economic Council Gary Cohn arrives before a joint news conference of President Donald Trump and Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy at the White House, September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Close
White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump talks with husband and fellow senior adviser Jared Kushner (C), and White House Chief Economic Adviser Gary Cohn prior to a moment of silence in remembrance of those lost in the September 11 attacks on the United States, at the White House, September 11, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
Close
Gary Cohn listens as President Donald Trump delivers remarks to members of the Independent Community Bankers Association in the Kennedy Garden at the White House, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, May 01, 2017

Reuters / Monday, May 01, 2017
Close
Gary Cohn and national security adviser H.R. McMaster join White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders for the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, January 23, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, January 23, 2018

Reuters / Tuesday, January 23, 2018
Close
National security adviser H.R. McMaster and Gary Cohn during the daily press briefing at the White House, January 23, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, January 23, 2018

Reuters / Tuesday, January 23, 2018
Close
National Economic Director Gary Cohn (L) and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin react to questions while unveiling the Trump administration's tax reform proposal in the White House briefing room, April 26, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, April 26, 2017

Reuters / Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Close
Trump's communication director Hope Hicks and Trump's economic adviser Gary Cohn speak before observing a moment of silence in remembrance of those lost in the 9/11 attacks at the White House, September 11, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
Close
White House chief economic adviser Gary Cohn (R) talks with White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter (L) as they arrive with President Donald Trump aboard Air Force One at Indianapolis International Airport in Indianapolis, Indiana, September 27, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2017

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2017
Close
National Economic Council director Gary Cohn (L) and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly speak during a meeting between President Donald Trump and Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello in the Oval Office of the White House, October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, October 19, 2017

Reuters / Thursday, October 19, 2017
Close
President Donald Trump points to Director of the National Economic Council Gary Cohn as he greets the Ohio State Men's Volleyball team at the White House, November 17, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Friday, November 17, 2017

Reuters / Friday, November 17, 2017
Close
Trump's economic adviser Gary Cohn wipes his eye before observing a moment of silence in remembrance of those lost in the 9/11 attacks at the White House, September 11, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
Close
President Donald Trump speaks as Chief Executive Officer of Intel Brian Krzanich (L) shakes hands with Gary Cohn (C), head of the National Economic Council and Reed Cordish, assistant for intragovernmental and technology initiatives, in the Oval Office of the White House, February 8, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017
Close
White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter (L), White House chief economic adviser Gary Cohn (2nd L) and White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders (2nd R) look on as President Donald Trump signs sweeping tax overhaul legislation into law in the Oval Office at the White House, December 22, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, December 22, 2017

Reuters / Friday, December 22, 2017
Close
Chief economic advisor Gary Cohn (3rd R) and senior advisor Jared Kushner (2nd R) looks on as Lockheed Martin Chairman and CEO Marillyn Hewson (L) exchanges agreements with a Saudi official after a signing ceremony between Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and President Donald Trump at the Royal Court in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 20, 2017. Also pictured are White House national security advisor H.R. McMaster (L), and Chief of Staff Reince Priebus (R). REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, May 20, 2017

Reuters / Saturday, May 20, 2017
Close
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and Director of the White House National Economic Council Gary Cohn chat as they arrive with President Donald Trump (unseen) at the White House after a trip to Springfield, Missouri, August 30, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, August 30, 2017

Reuters / Wednesday, August 30, 2017
Close
White House National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn arrives just ahead of President Donald Trump's helicopter at the Wall Street landing zone in New York, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, May 05, 2017

Reuters / Friday, May 05, 2017
Close
President Donald Trump's senior advisor Jared Kushner (L) and the head of the National Economic Council Gary Cohn, talk with Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne (C) during Trump's meeting with U.S. auto industry CEOs at the White House, January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Close
Director of the White House National Economic Council Gary Cohn arrives prior to President Donald Trump announced his decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement, at the White House, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
Close
White House National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn checks his phone during an event commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Coral Sea, aboard the USS Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum in New York, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, May 05, 2017

Reuters / Friday, May 05, 2017
Close
