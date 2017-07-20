Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Jul 20, 2017

Wildfires rage across California

Grass burns in front of a home near along Wilburs Way during the Detwiler fire in Mariposa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Grass burns in front of a home near along Wilburs Way during the Detwiler fire in Mariposa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Grass burns in front of a home near along Wilburs Way during the Detwiler fire in Mariposa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A burnt vehicle is seen near a home destroyed by the Detwiler fire in Mariposa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A burnt vehicle is seen near a home destroyed by the Detwiler fire in Mariposa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, July 19, 2017
A burnt vehicle is seen near a home destroyed by the Detwiler fire in Mariposa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Flames from a gas line are seen amidst a home destroyed by the Detwiler fire in Mariposa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Flames from a gas line are seen amidst a home destroyed by the Detwiler fire in Mariposa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Flames from a gas line are seen amidst a home destroyed by the Detwiler fire in Mariposa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A chimney stands amidst remains of a home destroyed by the Detwiler fire in Mariposa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A chimney stands amidst remains of a home destroyed by the Detwiler fire in Mariposa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, July 19, 2017
A chimney stands amidst remains of a home destroyed by the Detwiler fire in Mariposa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Flames from the Detwiler fire burn on a hill overlooking the town of Mariposa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Flames from the Detwiler fire burn on a hill overlooking the town of Mariposa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Flames from the Detwiler fire burn on a hill overlooking the town of Mariposa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A burned out vehicle is seen near a home destroyed by the Detwiler fire in Mariposa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A burned out vehicle is seen near a home destroyed by the Detwiler fire in Mariposa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, July 19, 2017
A burned out vehicle is seen near a home destroyed by the Detwiler fire in Mariposa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Evacuees Jodi Roark of Bear Valley laughs at a joke to lighten the mood while resting in the parking lot at Sierra Vista Presbyterian Church in Oakhurst where an evacuation center is being set up during the Detwiler fire in Mariposa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Evacuees Jodi Roark of Bear Valley laughs at a joke to lighten the mood while resting in the parking lot at Sierra Vista Presbyterian Church in Oakhurst where an evacuation center is being set up during the Detwiler fire in Mariposa. REUTERS/Stephen...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Evacuees Jodi Roark of Bear Valley laughs at a joke to lighten the mood while resting in the parking lot at Sierra Vista Presbyterian Church in Oakhurst where an evacuation center is being set up during the Detwiler fire in Mariposa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A group of evacuees from Mariposa gather in the parking lot at Sierra Vista Presbyterian Church in Oakhurst where an evacuation center is being set up during the Detwiler fire in Mariposa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A group of evacuees from Mariposa gather in the parking lot at Sierra Vista Presbyterian Church in Oakhurst where an evacuation center is being set up during the Detwiler fire in Mariposa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
A group of evacuees from Mariposa gather in the parking lot at Sierra Vista Presbyterian Church in Oakhurst where an evacuation center is being set up during the Detwiler fire in Mariposa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Charred grasslands remain after the Long Valley fire came through the Fort Sage Off-Highway Vehicle Area. Bureau of Land Management California/via REUTERS

Charred grasslands remain after the Long Valley fire came through the Fort Sage Off-Highway Vehicle Area. Bureau of Land Management California/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Charred grasslands remain after the Long Valley fire came through the Fort Sage Off-Highway Vehicle Area. Bureau of Land Management California/via REUTERS
A home stands amidst smoke from the Detwiler fire in Mariposa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A home stands amidst smoke from the Detwiler fire in Mariposa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
A home stands amidst smoke from the Detwiler fire in Mariposa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Charred beverage bottles and cans are seen near a home destroyed by the Detwiler fire in Mariposa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Charred beverage bottles and cans are seen near a home destroyed by the Detwiler fire in Mariposa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Charred beverage bottles and cans are seen near a home destroyed by the Detwiler fire in Mariposa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Burned vehicles lie in a field after the Whittier fire advanced along Highway 154 at Rancho Alegre. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/via REUTERS

Burned vehicles lie in a field after the Whittier fire advanced along Highway 154 at Rancho Alegre. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Burned vehicles lie in a field after the Whittier fire advanced along Highway 154 at Rancho Alegre. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/via REUTERS
Bright flames are seen on a road in Mariposa County. Darin McKinney / @firelinemedia/ Instagram /via REUTERS

Bright flames are seen on a road in Mariposa County. Darin McKinney / @firelinemedia/ Instagram /via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Bright flames are seen on a road in Mariposa County. Darin McKinney / @firelinemedia/ Instagram /via REUTERS
With pink retardant in foreground, fire blows up on north side of the Merced River after authorities ordered evacuations due to the Detwiler fire in Mariposa. REUTERS/Al Golub

With pink retardant in foreground, fire blows up on north side of the Merced River after authorities ordered evacuations due to the Detwiler fire in Mariposa. REUTERS/Al Golub

Reuters / Wednesday, July 19, 2017
With pink retardant in foreground, fire blows up on north side of the Merced River after authorities ordered evacuations due to the Detwiler fire in Mariposa. REUTERS/Al Golub
Flames from the Detwiler fire burn on a hill near the John C. Fremont Hospital in Mariposa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Flames from the Detwiler fire burn on a hill near the John C. Fremont Hospital in Mariposa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Flames from the Detwiler fire burn on a hill near the John C. Fremont Hospital in Mariposa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
The Cal Fire Strike team leader holds a meeting at Shilling Ranch after authorities ordered evacuations due to the Detwiler fire in Mariposa. REUTERS/Al Golub

The Cal Fire Strike team leader holds a meeting at Shilling Ranch after authorities ordered evacuations due to the Detwiler fire in Mariposa. REUTERS/Al Golub

Reuters / Wednesday, July 19, 2017
The Cal Fire Strike team leader holds a meeting at Shilling Ranch after authorities ordered evacuations due to the Detwiler fire in Mariposa. REUTERS/Al Golub
A Cal Fire bulldozer makes a safety zone on Shilling Ranch after authorities ordered evacuations due to the Detwiler fire in Mariposa. REUTERS/Al Golub

A Cal Fire bulldozer makes a safety zone on Shilling Ranch after authorities ordered evacuations due to the Detwiler fire in Mariposa. REUTERS/Al Golub

Reuters / Wednesday, July 19, 2017
A Cal Fire bulldozer makes a safety zone on Shilling Ranch after authorities ordered evacuations due to the Detwiler fire in Mariposa. REUTERS/Al Golub
Main street in Mariposa is Highway 140 after authorities ordered evacuations due to the Detwiler fire in Mariposa. REUTERS/Al Golub

Main street in Mariposa is Highway 140 after authorities ordered evacuations due to the Detwiler fire in Mariposa. REUTERS/Al Golub

Reuters / Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Main street in Mariposa is Highway 140 after authorities ordered evacuations due to the Detwiler fire in Mariposa. REUTERS/Al Golub
A United States Forest Service firefighter keeps a close eye on flames during a back fire operation on the Whittier fire near Bee Rock off Hwy 154 near Santa Barbara. Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/via REUTERS

A United States Forest Service firefighter keeps a close eye on flames during a back fire operation on the Whittier fire near Bee Rock off Hwy 154 near Santa Barbara. Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
A United States Forest Service firefighter keeps a close eye on flames during a back fire operation on the Whittier fire near Bee Rock off Hwy 154 near Santa Barbara. Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/via REUTERS
A horse runs from burning grasslands of the Long Valley fire near Doyle. Lassen County Sheriff's Office/via REUTERS

A horse runs from burning grasslands of the Long Valley fire near Doyle. Lassen County Sheriff's Office/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
A horse runs from burning grasslands of the Long Valley fire near Doyle. Lassen County Sheriff's Office/via REUTERS
A 10 Tanker Air Carrier DC-10 makes a Phos-check retardant drop on the Whittier fire in Gato Canyon near Santa Ynez Peak outside Santa Barbara. Flames have charred more than twice as much land mass in California so far in 2017 than a year earlier, according to a Forestry and Fire Protection spokeswoman. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/via REUTERS

A 10 Tanker Air Carrier DC-10 makes a Phos-check retardant drop on the Whittier fire in Gato Canyon near Santa Ynez Peak outside Santa Barbara. Flames have charred more than twice as much land mass in California so far in 2017 than a year earlier,...more

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
A 10 Tanker Air Carrier DC-10 makes a Phos-check retardant drop on the Whittier fire in Gato Canyon near Santa Ynez Peak outside Santa Barbara. Flames have charred more than twice as much land mass in California so far in 2017 than a year earlier, according to a Forestry and Fire Protection spokeswoman. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/via REUTERS
Los Padres National Forest firefighters watch as helicopters work on the northeast flank of the Whittier fire near Hot Spring Canyon outside Cachuma Lake. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/via REUTERS

Los Padres National Forest firefighters watch as helicopters work on the northeast flank of the Whittier fire near Hot Spring Canyon outside Cachuma Lake. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Los Padres National Forest firefighters watch as helicopters work on the northeast flank of the Whittier fire near Hot Spring Canyon outside Cachuma Lake. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/via REUTERS
Burned ornaments lie among charred trees near Camp Whittier outside Santa Ynez. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/via REUTERS

Burned ornaments lie among charred trees near Camp Whittier outside Santa Ynez. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Burned ornaments lie among charred trees near Camp Whittier outside Santa Ynez. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/via REUTERS
A hand drawn sign shows thanks to firefighters heading out to tackle the Whittier fire near Santa Barbara. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/via REUTERS

A hand drawn sign shows thanks to firefighters heading out to tackle the Whittier fire near Santa Barbara. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
A hand drawn sign shows thanks to firefighters heading out to tackle the Whittier fire near Santa Barbara. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/via REUTERS
The full moon rises over flames of the Alamo fire on a hilltop off Highway 166 east of Santa Maria, California, July 7, 2017. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Dept/Handout via REUTERS

The full moon rises over flames of the Alamo fire on a hilltop off Highway 166 east of Santa Maria, California, July 7, 2017. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Dept/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
The full moon rises over flames of the Alamo fire on a hilltop off Highway 166 east of Santa Maria, California, July 7, 2017. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Dept/Handout via REUTERS
A water bomber makes a drop on burning grasslands of the Long Valley fire near Doyle, California, July 11, 2017. Lassen County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS

A water bomber makes a drop on burning grasslands of the Long Valley fire near Doyle, California, July 11, 2017. Lassen County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
A water bomber makes a drop on burning grasslands of the Long Valley fire near Doyle, California, July 11, 2017. Lassen County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS
A Skycrane makes a water drop on a hot spot along the western flank of the Whittier Fire near Santa Barbara, California, July 13, 2017. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS

A Skycrane makes a water drop on a hot spot along the western flank of the Whittier Fire near Santa Barbara, California, July 13, 2017. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
A Skycrane makes a water drop on a hot spot along the western flank of the Whittier Fire near Santa Barbara, California, July 13, 2017. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS
Los Padres National Forest firefighters watch the northeast flank of the Whittier fire near Hot Spring Canyon outside Cachuma Lake. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/Handout via REUTERS

Los Padres National Forest firefighters watch the northeast flank of the Whittier fire near Hot Spring Canyon outside Cachuma Lake. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Los Padres National Forest firefighters watch the northeast flank of the Whittier fire near Hot Spring Canyon outside Cachuma Lake. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/Handout via REUTERS
Smoke is illuminated by the Whittier wildfire near Santa Ynez, California, July 8, 2017. Michael Nekrasov/Handout via REUTERS

Smoke is illuminated by the Whittier wildfire near Santa Ynez, California, July 8, 2017. Michael Nekrasov/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
Smoke is illuminated by the Whittier wildfire near Santa Ynez, California, July 8, 2017. Michael Nekrasov/Handout via REUTERS
United States Forest Service firefighters retrieve hose as they work on extinguishing hot spots of the Whittier fire along Highway 154 near Cachuma Lake, California, July 10, 2017. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/Handout via REUTERS

United States Forest Service firefighters retrieve hose as they work on extinguishing hot spots of the Whittier fire along Highway 154 near Cachuma Lake, California, July 10, 2017. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
United States Forest Service firefighters retrieve hose as they work on extinguishing hot spots of the Whittier fire along Highway 154 near Cachuma Lake, California, July 10, 2017. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/Handout via REUTERS
A helicopter loads fire retardent of the Whittier fire along Highway 154 near Santa Barbara. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/Handout via REUTERS

A helicopter loads fire retardent of the Whittier fire along Highway 154 near Santa Barbara. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
A helicopter loads fire retardent of the Whittier fire along Highway 154 near Santa Barbara. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/Handout via REUTERS
A burned recreational vehicle sits on a property that was overtaken by the Wall Fire near Oroville, California, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder

A burned recreational vehicle sits on a property that was overtaken by the Wall Fire near Oroville, California, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
A burned recreational vehicle sits on a property that was overtaken by the Wall Fire near Oroville, California, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder
The remnants of a swimming pool are seen next to a home burned by the Wall Fire on a property near Oroville, California, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder

The remnants of a swimming pool are seen next to a home burned by the Wall Fire on a property near Oroville, California, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
The remnants of a swimming pool are seen next to a home burned by the Wall Fire on a property near Oroville, California, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder
Remnants of a home burned by the Wall Fire are pictured near Oroville, California, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder

Remnants of a home burned by the Wall Fire are pictured near Oroville, California, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Remnants of a home burned by the Wall Fire are pictured near Oroville, California, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder
A Santa Barbara City Fire vehicle drives on Highway 154 towards flames from the Whittier Fire east of Cachuma Lake near Santa Barbara, California, July 8, 2017. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS

A Santa Barbara City Fire vehicle drives on Highway 154 towards flames from the Whittier Fire east of Cachuma Lake near Santa Barbara, California, July 8, 2017. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
A Santa Barbara City Fire vehicle drives on Highway 154 towards flames from the Whittier Fire east of Cachuma Lake near Santa Barbara, California, July 8, 2017. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS
Debbie Cox draws water from a pump while preparing to clean up damage to her yard, which was burned by the Wall Fire, on her property near Oroville, California, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder

Debbie Cox draws water from a pump while preparing to clean up damage to her yard, which was burned by the Wall Fire, on her property near Oroville, California, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Debbie Cox draws water from a pump while preparing to clean up damage to her yard, which was burned by the Wall Fire, on her property near Oroville, California, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder
A car burned by the Wall Fire is seen on a property near Oroville, California, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder

A car burned by the Wall Fire is seen on a property near Oroville, California, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
A car burned by the Wall Fire is seen on a property near Oroville, California, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder
Smoke rises from the Whittier Fire near Santa Barbara, California, July 8, 2017. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS

Smoke rises from the Whittier Fire near Santa Barbara, California, July 8, 2017. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Smoke rises from the Whittier Fire near Santa Barbara, California, July 8, 2017. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS
A home burned by the Wall Fire is seen next to downed power lines on a property near Oroville, California, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder

A home burned by the Wall Fire is seen next to downed power lines on a property near Oroville, California, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
A home burned by the Wall Fire is seen next to downed power lines on a property near Oroville, California, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder
A young black bear leaves the area around Twitchell Dam as firefighters battle the Alamo fire near Santa Maria, California, July 7, 2017. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Dept/Handout via REUTERS

A young black bear leaves the area around Twitchell Dam as firefighters battle the Alamo fire near Santa Maria, California, July 7, 2017. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Dept/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
A young black bear leaves the area around Twitchell Dam as firefighters battle the Alamo fire near Santa Maria, California, July 7, 2017. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Dept/Handout via REUTERS
A police vehicle parked on Highway 154 is engulfed by flames of the Whittier wildfire near Santa Ynez, California, July 9, 2017. Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS

A police vehicle parked on Highway 154 is engulfed by flames of the Whittier wildfire near Santa Ynez, California, July 9, 2017. Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
A police vehicle parked on Highway 154 is engulfed by flames of the Whittier wildfire near Santa Ynez, California, July 9, 2017. Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS
Widow sees dead husband in newborn cow

Widow sees dead husband in newborn cow

Widow sees dead husband in newborn cow

Widow sees dead husband in newborn cow

A recently-widowed Cambodian woman believes a newborn calf is the reincarnation of her husband who died unexpectedly just over a year ago.

Armored vehicle hits Venezuelan protesters

Armored vehicle hits Venezuelan protesters

An armored vehicle hits protesters during clashes at an anti-Maduro rally in Caracas.

U.S.-Russian brokered ceasefire in Syria

U.S.-Russian brokered ceasefire in Syria

The ceasefire for southwest Syria is the first peace-making effort of the war by the U.S. government under President Trump.

Streets of Russia's World Cup host cities

Streets of Russia's World Cup host cities

Street scenes from the Russian cities that will host the 2018 World Cup.

