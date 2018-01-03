Winter storms batter Europe
A family is caught in blowing sea foam on the Brittany coast after Storm Eleanor hit Saint-Guenole in western France. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon
A car drives along a flooded road in New Brighton, on the coast of the Wirral peninsula, in Merseyside, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A worker inspects the carriage of the Montreux Oberland Bernois (MOB) train lying on its side, after it was pushed off the tracks by gusts of wind during storm Eleanor (Burglind) near Lenk, Switzerland. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A boat is stranded on the edge of a pier after it was washed there by floods in Galway, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A sunken boat is seen half submerged after Storm Eleanor in Galway Bay, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
People view large waves and high winds associated with Storm Eleanor as they hit the lighthouse and seawall at Porthcawl in south Wales, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Cars are seen in a flooded multi-storey car park as flood waters reached up to 1.5 meters and destroyed multiple cars, in Galway, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A carriage of the Montreux Oberland Bernois (MOB) train is pictured lying on its side after it was pushed off the tracks by gusts of wind during storm Eleanor (Burglind) near Lenk, Switzerland. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
People standing on the Pointe de la Torch peninsula watch waves breaking on the Brittany coast after Storm Eleanor hit Saint-Guenole in western France. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon
Sean Curtin, whose car was destroyed in a flooded multi-storey car park, speaks on his phone near the car park entrance in Galway, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A view of water gushing down a road during Storm Eleanor in Saint-Malo, France. Courtesy of BASTIEN DANIGO/METEO BRETAGNE/via REUTERS
A walker takes a photo of the sea in New Brighton, on the coast of the Wirral Peninsula, in Merseyside, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A woman takes pictures of a carriage of the Montreux Oberland Bernois (MOB) train lying on its side after if was pushed off the tracks by gusts of wind during storm Eleanor (Burglind) near Lenk, Switzerland. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
People watch waves breaking on the Brittany coast after storm Eleanor hit Saint-Guenole in western France. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon
Workers are seen repairng the carriage of the Montreux Oberland Bernois (MOB) train after if was pushed off the tracks by gusts of wind during storm Eleanor (Burglind) near Lenk, Switzerland. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Flood water is seen at a doorway in a multi-storey car park as flood waters reached up to 1.5 meters and destroyed multiple cars, in Galway, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
County Council workers leave sand bags out in the street for locals to take for flood protection against a high tide later in Galway, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A sunken boat is seen half submerged after Storm Eleanor in Galway Bay, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Walkers watch the waves breaking in New Brighton, on the coast of the Wirral peninsula, in Merseyside, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A walker battles against the wind as they walk by the sea in New Brighton, on the coast of the Wirral peninsula, in Merseyside, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A general view as Storm Eleanor hits Barry, Wales, Britain. Courtesy of TONY PRITCHARD/via REUTERS
A commercial vehicle drives along a flooded road in New Brighton, on the coast of the Wirral Peninsula, in Merseyside, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble
As Storm Eleanor batters parts of Britain and Ireland, people arrive for work in the financial district of London, Britain. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
A warning sign for high winds is seen on the motorway in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Waves break on the Brittany coast as Storm Eleanor approaches Esquibien, France. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon
