Wed Jan 3, 2018

Winter storms batter Europe

A family is caught in blowing sea foam on the Brittany coast after Storm Eleanor hit Saint-Guenole in western France. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon

Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
A car drives along a flooded road in New Brighton, on the coast of the Wirral peninsula, in Merseyside, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
A worker inspects the carriage of the Montreux Oberland Bernois (MOB) train lying on its side, after it was pushed off the tracks by gusts of wind during storm Eleanor (Burglind) near Lenk, Switzerland. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
A boat is stranded on the edge of a pier after it was washed there by floods in Galway, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
A sunken boat is seen half submerged after Storm Eleanor in Galway Bay, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
People view large waves and high winds associated with Storm Eleanor as they hit the lighthouse and seawall at Porthcawl in south Wales, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
Cars are seen in a flooded multi-storey car park as flood waters reached up to 1.5 meters and destroyed multiple cars, in Galway, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
A carriage of the Montreux Oberland Bernois (MOB) train is pictured lying on its side after it was pushed off the tracks by gusts of wind during storm Eleanor (Burglind) near Lenk, Switzerland. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
People standing on the Pointe de la Torch peninsula watch waves breaking on the Brittany coast after Storm Eleanor hit Saint-Guenole in western France. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon

Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
Sean Curtin, whose car was destroyed in a flooded multi-storey car park, speaks on his phone near the car park entrance in Galway, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
A view of water gushing down a road during Storm Eleanor in Saint-Malo, France. Courtesy of BASTIEN DANIGO/METEO BRETAGNE/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
A walker takes a photo of the sea in New Brighton, on the coast of the Wirral Peninsula, in Merseyside, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
A woman takes pictures of a carriage of the Montreux Oberland Bernois (MOB) train lying on its side after if was pushed off the tracks by gusts of wind during storm Eleanor (Burglind) near Lenk, Switzerland. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
People watch waves breaking on the Brittany coast after storm Eleanor hit Saint-Guenole in western France. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon

Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
Workers are seen repairng the carriage of the Montreux Oberland Bernois (MOB) train after if was pushed off the tracks by gusts of wind during storm Eleanor (Burglind) near Lenk, Switzerland. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
Flood water is seen at a doorway in a multi-storey car park as flood waters reached up to 1.5 meters and destroyed multiple cars, in Galway, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
County Council workers leave sand bags out in the street for locals to take for flood protection against a high tide later in Galway, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
A sunken boat is seen half submerged after Storm Eleanor in Galway Bay, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
Walkers watch the waves breaking in New Brighton, on the coast of the Wirral peninsula, in Merseyside, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
A walker battles against the wind as they walk by the sea in New Brighton, on the coast of the Wirral peninsula, in Merseyside, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
A general view as Storm Eleanor hits Barry, Wales, Britain. Courtesy of TONY PRITCHARD/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
A commercial vehicle drives along a flooded road in New Brighton, on the coast of the Wirral Peninsula, in Merseyside, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
As Storm Eleanor batters parts of Britain and Ireland, people arrive for work in the financial district of London, Britain. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
A warning sign for high winds is seen on the motorway in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
Waves break on the Brittany coast as Storm Eleanor approaches Esquibien, France. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon

Reuters / Tuesday, January 02, 2018
