Women of Saudi Arabia
A Saudi woman swings at a park in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Reem Baeshen
Female driver Azza Al Shmasani alights from her car after driving in defiance of the ban in Riyadh, June 22, 2011. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed
Women take part in Glowork exhibition in Riyadh, September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Women work inside the first all-female call centre in the kingdom's security sector, in the holy city of Mecca, August 29, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A woman pushes a stroller carrying her children in Riyadh, September 27, 2017. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
A woman speaks with a taxi driver to get a ride in Riyadh, September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Women arrive to a rally to celebrate the 87th annual National Day of Saudi Arabia in Riyadh, September 23, 2017. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Women teach children computer programming using robots connected with an application as part of Kcoderz social initiative launched by a Saudi couple, in Riyadh, July 29, 2017. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Women read menus in a cafe in Riyadh, October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Women run for cover from rain in Riyadh, February 16, 2017. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Women members of the Saudi Shura Council attend a session chaired by King Salman, in Riyadh December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
A veiled woman enjoys a ride in the new Snow City at Al Othaim Mall in Riyadh, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Women take part in Glowork exhibition in Riyadh, September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Fawzia al-Harbi, a candidate for local municipal council elections, shows her candidate biography at a shopping mall in Riyadh November 29, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Veiled women work at a coffee shop in Tabuk, November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity
A female pharmacist (R) dispenses medicines at the International Medical Center in Jeddah, June 4, 2007. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil
Women who are part of Saudi Arabia's first female Olympic athlete contingent take part in the athletes parade during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games, July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A saleswoman works in a boutique at a mall in Jeddah, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil
A veiled worker fills a can with olive oil at a factory for pickling olives in Tabuk, October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
Women prepare their painting tools during an activity for national drawings in Jeddah, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
A veiled woman wearing a badge with a portrait of Saudi King Abdullah browses a book at the Riyadh International Book Fair, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed
Women shop at Al-Hayatt mall in Riyadh, February 15, 2012. Single men are not allowed into the mall, which is accessible only to families and single women. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed
Next Slideshows
Iraqi forces seize base from Islamic State
Iraqi forces and Shi'ite paramilitaries gain a strategic foothold in the north of the country as they push toward the town of Hawija.
Rohingya refugees reach land
Exhausted Rohingya refugees fleeing violence in Myanmar collapse on the beach after reaching Bangladeshi shores.
Beer truck looted
Locals loot beer from a South African Breweries truck that lost control on a motorway outside Johannesburg.
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Images from the life of the iconic Playboy founder, who has died at home at the age of 91.
MORE IN PICTURES
What Islamic State left behind
Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.
Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk
Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.
Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end
Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.
Puerto Rico after Maria
Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus
Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.