Women of the world
Samantha Hanahentzen, 17, poses for a #MeToo portrait in Detroit, Michigan, October 29, 2017. "When I saw the #MeToo hashtag I was just coming to terms with my sexual assault. It happened when I was in middle school by one of my teachers. It took me...more
A group of people wearing "pussyhats" ride the subway at 42nd Street as they head toward the Women's March in Manhattan, New York City, New York, January 20, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
An Afghan woman clad in a burqa stands in front of a shop at Ka Faroshi bird market in Kabul, Afghanistan, January 18, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A woman demonstrates against Brazil's congressional move to criminalize all cases of abortion, including cases of rape and where the mother's life is in danger, with a face painting representing a woman dead after an illegal abortion, in Rio de...more
Women dressed as handmaids from the novel, film and television series "The Handmaid's Tale" demonstrate against cuts for Planned Parenthood in the Republican Senate healthcare bill at the Capitol in Washington, June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
People gather to protest against plans to further restrict abortion laws in Krakow, Poland January 17, 2018. Banner reads "Women's rights - women's business". Jakub Porzycki/Agencja Gazeta via Reuters
A woman takes part in a demonstration demanding justice for female victims of violence in Mexico, in Mexico City, Mexico February 25, 2018. The words read: "And if I disappear today, what would they say about me tomorrow?" REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A demonstrator shouts slogans in front of police officers during a women's march to protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela May 6, 2017. The women's marches, which took place in most major cities around the...more
Roshid Jan, a Rohingya refugee who said she is not sure of her age, cries holding her son Muhammad Gyab at their shelter at the camp for widows and orphans inside the Balukhali camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, December 5, 2017. Roshid Jan, who...more
A prisoner and participant of the "TB Girl" beauty contest holds her son at the Talavera Bruce women prison in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Maria Jose is photographed by Flavio as she poses after receiving makeovers and beauty care at a beauty salon of Jacques Janine, an event organized to self esteem in 90 women who live in nursing homes by Projeto Velho Amigo NGO, in Sao Paulo, Brazil...more
Women riding in a van react to something happening outside the van in Rawalpindi, Pakistan October 5, 2017. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
A child dressed as a suffragette demonstrates during the March4Women event in central London, Britain, March 4, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Actor Rose McGowan raises her fist after addressing the audience during the opening session of the three-day Women's Convention at Cobo Center in Detroit, Michigan, October 27, 2017. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
A survivor of slavery who wished to remain anonymous poses for a picture in New Delhi, India March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A boy stands with women loyal to the Houthi movement during a gathering held to show their support to the movement in Sanaa, Yemen January 14, 2018. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Policemen detain topless activists of the women's rights group Femen, who staged a performance during a protest against Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and the government while marking the Day of Dignity and Freedom near the presidential...more
A demonstrator with face paint takes part in a protest by black and indigenous women against racism and machismo in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Women carrying babies queue as they try to buy diapers outside a pharmacy in Caracas, Venezuela March 18, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Natashia, 19, an indigenous Zapotec transgender woman also know as Muxe, adjusts a mosquito net inside her house destroyed after an earthquake that struck on the southern coast of Mexico, in Juchitan, Mexico, September 10, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard...more
Amina Usman (L), a 15-year-old student, who was among the pupils who escaped from an attack by suspected Boko Haram militants on a school, stands with her sisters in Dapchi, the northeastern state of Yobe, Nigeria, February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi...more
Palestinian school girls run for cover from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem May 15, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Zeinab, 14, looks in a small mirror as she brushes her teeth using a chewing stick inside her shelter at a camp for internally displaced people from drought hit areas in Dollow, Somalia April 3, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Immigrant Rosa Sabido, 53, cries as she sits on her bed in the United Methodist Church in which she lives while facing deportation in Mancos, Colorado, July 19, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman wearing a shirt that says "Black Girls" participates in a protest called March for Racial Justice in New York City, October 1, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A Rohingya refugee girl plays at a tube-well in Palong Khali camp, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh January 14, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Light illuminates a woman as she hangs the election symbol of Nepal Workers Peasants Party along the streets to prepare for the victory rally after their candidate won in a Constituency from Bhaktapur, Nepal December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Navesh...more
Bouncer Mehrunnisha Shokat Ali offers her evening prayer during the holy month of Ramadan at her house in New Delhi, India, May 31, 2017. Mehrunnisha has been a female bouncer for nearly a decade, and is expert in breaking up bar fights, frisking...more
Swedish Member European Parliament Jytte Guteland holds her baby as she takes part in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Ada Kennedy, 7, looks up at her mother as they participate in a protest march for survivors of sexual assault and their supporters in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California November 12, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student and activist Emma Gonzalez wipes away tears during a CNN town hall meeting on gun violence, at the BB&T Center, in Sunrise, Florida, February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Michael Laughlin/Pool
A woman poses for a photographer in a buttercup flower field near Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak in southern Israel, just outside the Gaza Strip April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A displaced Iraqi girl climbs a fence to get inside Hammam al-Alil camp south of Mosul, Iraq, April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A young girl carries her doll and suitcase as her family, which claimed to be from Turkey, are met by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers after they crossed the U.S.-Canada border illegally leading into Hemmingford, Quebec, Canada March 20,...more
Ethnic Miao women wearing traditional costumes take part in a parade during the traditional Lusheng (reed-pipe wind instrument) festival in Gulong, Guizhou province, China November 15, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
