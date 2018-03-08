Edition:
Women of the world

Samantha Hanahentzen, 17, poses for a #MeToo portrait in Detroit, Michigan, October 29, 2017. "When I saw the #MeToo hashtag I was just coming to terms with my sexual assault. It happened when I was in middle school by one of my teachers. It took me a while to come forward with what had happened to me and then when I went to the administration I was told I didn't have enough evidence to prove anything and I should just keep quiet about it because I and the school could be sued for slander if I went public with my experience. It was really silencing because when I was being assaulted it was that stereotypical line of 'let's keep this between me and you.' And then when I found the courage to come out I was told again 'let's keep this quiet.' So for me too, it was a way to have a voice and it was a way for me to see that I'm not the only one that has gone through this and that women all around the world have all experienced the same thing. It was really unifying." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A group of people wearing "pussyhats" ride the subway at 42nd Street as they head toward the Women's March in Manhattan, New York City, New York, January 20, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

An Afghan woman clad in a burqa stands in front of a shop at Ka Faroshi bird market in Kabul, Afghanistan, January 18, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

A woman demonstrates against Brazil's congressional move to criminalize all cases of abortion, including cases of rape and where the mother's life is in danger, with a face painting representing a woman dead after an illegal abortion, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil November 13, 2017. The letters painted on her mouth read "Abortion". REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Women dressed as handmaids from the novel, film and television series "The Handmaid's Tale" demonstrate against cuts for Planned Parenthood in the Republican Senate healthcare bill at the Capitol in Washington, June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

People gather to protest against plans to further restrict abortion laws in Krakow, Poland January 17, 2018. Banner reads "Women's rights - women's business". Jakub Porzycki/Agencja Gazeta via Reuters

A woman takes part in a demonstration demanding justice for female victims of violence in Mexico, in Mexico City, Mexico February 25, 2018. The words read: "And if I disappear today, what would they say about me tomorrow?" REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A demonstrator shouts slogans in front of police officers during a women's march to protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela May 6, 2017. The women's marches, which took place in most major cities around the country, were the latest in weeks of sustained protests against Maduro. In Caracas, marchers sang the national anthem and shouted 'We want elections!'. They were halted at various points by lines of policewomen and National Guard troops with armored cars. Carlos Garcia Rawlins: "Unlike most of the previous protests, after many hours the protesters decided to leave and there were no violent clashes." REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Roshid Jan, a Rohingya refugee who said she is not sure of her age, cries holding her son Muhammad Gyab at their shelter at the camp for widows and orphans inside the Balukhali camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, December 5, 2017. Roshid Jan, who walked for 10 days with her five children to Bangladesh after soldiers burnt their village, wept when she spoke about her missing husband. The religious leader in their Phansi village in Myanmar's Rakhine state was accused of being a member of the Rohingya militants and arrested 11 months ago, she said. She had not seen him or heard about his fate since then. Now she lives with her five children and more than 230 others at camp for Rohingya widows and orphans. Reuters photographer Damir Sagolj: "Three hills away from the nearest road, in a dusty valley of Balukhali refugee camp, a patchwork of densely packed red tents hides an ocean of grief and pain. Some call it a red camp for its color, others a long camp because of its shape but it's best known for those who found shelter there. "This is a widows camp," its unofficial and energetic leader explained after I introduced myself. In about 50 tents, over 230 women and children live. There are no men. As I was listening the stories of widows and orphans this camp shelters, I realised it's difficult to imagine a place with more sorrow than this. The camp seemed like a place in which the whole Rohingya tragedy is condensed." REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A prisoner and participant of the "TB Girl" beauty contest holds her son at the Talavera Bruce women prison in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Maria Jose is photographed by Flavio as she poses after receiving makeovers and beauty care at a beauty salon of Jacques Janine, an event organized to self esteem in 90 women who live in nursing homes by Projeto Velho Amigo NGO, in Sao Paulo, Brazil November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Women riding in a van react to something happening outside the van in Rawalpindi, Pakistan October 5, 2017. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

A child dressed as a suffragette demonstrates during the March4Women event in central London, Britain, March 4, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Actor Rose McGowan raises her fist after addressing the audience during the opening session of the three-day Women's Convention at Cobo Center in Detroit, Michigan, October 27, 2017. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

A survivor of slavery who wished to remain anonymous poses for a picture in New Delhi, India March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A boy stands with women loyal to the Houthi movement during a gathering held to show their support to the movement in Sanaa, Yemen January 14, 2018. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Policemen detain topless activists of the women's rights group Femen, who staged a performance during a protest against Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and the government while marking the Day of Dignity and Freedom near the presidential administration headquarters in Kiev, Ukraine November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A demonstrator with face paint takes part in a protest by black and indigenous women against racism and machismo in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Women carrying babies queue as they try to buy diapers outside a pharmacy in Caracas, Venezuela March 18, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Natashia, 19, an indigenous Zapotec transgender woman also know as Muxe, adjusts a mosquito net inside her house destroyed after an earthquake that struck on the southern coast of Mexico, in Juchitan, Mexico, September 10, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Amina Usman (L), a 15-year-old student, who was among the pupils who escaped from an attack by suspected Boko Haram militants on a school, stands with her sisters in Dapchi, the northeastern state of Yobe, Nigeria, February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Palestinian school girls run for cover from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem May 15, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Zeinab, 14, looks in a small mirror as she brushes her teeth using a chewing stick inside her shelter at a camp for internally displaced people from drought hit areas in Dollow, Somalia April 3, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Immigrant Rosa Sabido, 53, cries as she sits on her bed in the United Methodist Church in which she lives while facing deportation in Mancos, Colorado, July 19, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A woman wearing a shirt that says "Black Girls" participates in a protest called March for Racial Justice in New York City, October 1, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A Rohingya refugee girl plays at a tube-well in Palong Khali camp, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh January 14, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Light illuminates a woman as she hangs the election symbol of Nepal Workers Peasants Party along the streets to prepare for the victory rally after their candidate won in a Constituency from Bhaktapur, Nepal December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Bouncer Mehrunnisha Shokat Ali offers her evening prayer during the holy month of Ramadan at her house in New Delhi, India, May 31, 2017. Mehrunnisha has been a female bouncer for nearly a decade, and is expert in breaking up bar fights, frisking female customers, and uncovering illegal drugs. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Swedish Member European Parliament Jytte Guteland holds her baby as she takes part in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Ada Kennedy, 7, looks up at her mother as they participate in a protest march for survivors of sexual assault and their supporters in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California November 12, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student and activist Emma Gonzalez wipes away tears during a CNN town hall meeting on gun violence, at the BB&T Center, in Sunrise, Florida, February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Michael Laughlin/Pool

A woman poses for a photographer in a buttercup flower field near Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak in southern Israel, just outside the Gaza Strip April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A displaced Iraqi girl climbs a fence to get inside Hammam al-Alil camp south of Mosul, Iraq, April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A young girl carries her doll and suitcase as her family, which claimed to be from Turkey, are met by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers after they crossed the U.S.-Canada border illegally leading into Hemmingford, Quebec, Canada March 20, 2017. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Ethnic Miao women wearing traditional costumes take part in a parade during the traditional Lusheng (reed-pipe wind instrument) festival in Gulong, Guizhou province, China November 15, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

