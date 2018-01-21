Edition:
Pictures | Sun Jan 21, 2018 | 7:40pm GMT

Women's March 2018

A group of people wearing pussyhats ride the subway at 42nd Street as they head toward the Women's March in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, January 20, 2018
People participate in the second annual Women's March outside the White House. REUTERS/Aaron Bernstein

Reuters / Saturday, January 20, 2018
People walk down Sixth Avenue as they participate in the Women's March in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, January 20, 2018
People take part in the Women's March in Manhattan. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, January 20, 2018
Demonstrator holds a sign while taking part in the Women's March in Manhattan. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2018
People dressed as a wall take part in the Women's March in Manhattan. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, January 20, 2018
Amira Fann, 17, holds a Nasty Women Unite flag while participating in the second annual Women's March in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2018
People hold placards as they participate in the Second Annual Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, January 20, 2018
Demonstrators hold up signs referencing Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into President Trump's ties with Russia during the local second annual Women's March in Cambridge, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, January 20, 2018
Maggie Pasterz takes part in the Women's March in Chicago. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Saturday, January 20, 2018
An attendee participates in the second annual Women's March in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2018
A demonstrator holds a sign during the second annual Women's March. REUTERS/Aaron Bernstein

Reuters / Saturday, January 20, 2018
People hold signs in front of city hall in the second annual Women's March in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2018
A woman wearing a pink pussyhat attends the local second annual Women's March in Cambridge, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, January 20, 2018
People participate in the second annual Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron Bernstein

Reuters / Saturday, January 20, 2018
A man and a girl take part in the Women's March in Manhattan. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Reuters / Saturday, January 20, 2018
People participate in the second annual Women's March in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2018
Anna Marks (C) chants in front of President Trump supporter Jeff Hulbert (R) as she participates in the Second Annual Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, January 20, 2018
Nicole Ballantine, 26, holds a sign while participating in the second annual Women's March in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2018
Demonstrators at the Women's March interact with supporters of President Trump in Manhattan. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2018
An attendee holds a sign featuring Oprah Winfrey during the second annual Women's March in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2018
Demonstrators take part in the Women's March in Manhattan. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2018
Demonstrators take part in the Women's March in Manhattan. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2018
Yoko Ono takes part in the Women's March in Manhattan. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, January 20, 2018
People hold an American flag during the second annual Women's March in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2018
Demonstrators take part in the Women's March in Manhattan. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2018
People participate in the second annual Women's March in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2018
People take part in the Women's March in Chicago. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2018
People take part in the Women's March in Chicago. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Saturday, January 20, 2018
An attendee wears American flag sunglasses while participating in the second annual Women's March in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2018
People participate in the second annual Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron Bernstein

Reuters / Saturday, January 20, 2018
People participate in the Second Annual Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron Bernstein

Reuters / Saturday, January 20, 2018
Thousands of people participate in the Second Annual Women's March. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, January 20, 2018
Demonstrators take part in the Women's March in Manhattan. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2018
Lillian Neubel poses for a photo with her sign during the Women's March in Chicago. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Saturday, January 20, 2018
People participate in the second annual Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron Bernstein

Reuters / Saturday, January 20, 2018
Eight year-old Charlotte Turchi holds a "Future Nasty Woman" sign during the local second annual Women's March in Cambridge, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, January 20, 2018
Demonstrators take part in the Women's March in Manhattan. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Saturday, January 20, 2018
Carol Tierney (L), a participant in the second annual Women's March, and Mary Beth Geary, a supporter of President Trump, discuss their opposing points of view at the rally in Cambridge, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, January 20, 2018
People walk down Sixth Avenue as they participate in the Women's March in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, January 20, 2018
A demonstrator takes part in the Women's March in Manhattan. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Saturday, January 20, 2018
Demonstrators take part in the Women's March in Manhattan. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Saturday, January 20, 2018
Demonstrators take part in the Women's March in Manhattan. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Saturday, January 20, 2018
Demonstrator Michayla Ruth takes a break during the local second annual Women's March in Cambridge, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, January 20, 2018
Demonstrators as well as pro-life protestors participate in the second annual Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron Bernstein

Reuters / Saturday, January 20, 2018
People take part in the Women's March in Manhattan. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, January 20, 2018
Marcus Gruley lays in a hammock in a park adjacent the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool during the Second Annual Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, January 20, 2018
People gather to participate in the Second Annual Women's March in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis

Reuters / Saturday, January 20, 2018
People take part in the Women's March in Manhattan. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, January 20, 2018
Caitlyn MacGregor attends the second annual Women's March in Cambridge, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, January 20, 2018
