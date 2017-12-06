Edition:
World reacts to Trump's Jerusalem decision

Palestinians burn an Israeli and a U.S. flag during a protest against the U.S. intention to move its embassy to Jerusalem and to recognize the city of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians burn an Israeli and a U.S. flag during a protest against the U.S. intention to move its embassy to Jerusalem and to recognize the city of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
Palestinians burn an Israeli and a U.S. flag during a protest against the U.S. intention to move its embassy to Jerusalem and to recognize the city of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
With Vice Pence Mike Pence looking on, President Donald Trump gives a statement on Jerusalem, during which he recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

With Vice Pence Mike Pence looking on, President Donald Trump gives a statement on Jerusalem, during which he recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
With Vice Pence Mike Pence looking on, President Donald Trump gives a statement on Jerusalem, during which he recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A man walks by as the Israeli national flag and an American one are projected on a part of the walls surrounding Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A man walks by as the Israeli national flag and an American one are projected on a part of the walls surrounding Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
A man walks by as the Israeli national flag and an American one are projected on a part of the walls surrounding Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A Palestinian boy reacts in Burj al-Barajneh refugee camp in Beirut, Lebanon. The word written on his forehead reads "Jerusalem". REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

A Palestinian boy reacts in Burj al-Barajneh refugee camp in Beirut, Lebanon. The word written on his forehead reads "Jerusalem". REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
A Palestinian boy reacts in Burj al-Barajneh refugee camp in Beirut, Lebanon. The word written on his forehead reads "Jerusalem". REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Palestinians watch a televised broadcast of President Donald Trump delivering an address, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinians watch a televised broadcast of President Donald Trump delivering an address, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
Palestinians watch a televised broadcast of President Donald Trump delivering an address, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Vice President Mike Pence stands behind as President Donald Trump holds up the proclamation he signed that the United States recognizes Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and will move its embassy there, during an address from the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Vice President Mike Pence stands behind as President Donald Trump holds up the proclamation he signed that the United States recognizes Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and will move its embassy there, during an address from the White House in...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
Vice President Mike Pence stands behind as President Donald Trump holds up the proclamation he signed that the United States recognizes Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and will move its embassy there, during an address from the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Palestinian women shout slogans during a protest in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian women shout slogans during a protest in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
Palestinian women shout slogans during a protest in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians burn posters depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Donald Trump during a protest against the U.S. intention to move its embassy to Jerusalem and recognize the city as the capital of Israel, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinians burn posters depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Donald Trump during a protest against the U.S. intention to move its embassy to Jerusalem and recognize the city as the capital of Israel, in Rafah in the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
Palestinians burn posters depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Donald Trump during a protest against the U.S. intention to move its embassy to Jerusalem and recognize the city as the capital of Israel, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest near the U.S. Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest near the U.S. Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest near the U.S. Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Palestinians watch a televised broadcast of President Donald Trump delivering an address, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinians watch a televised broadcast of President Donald Trump delivering an address, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
Palestinians watch a televised broadcast of President Donald Trump delivering an address, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Demonstrators hold banners and a portrait of Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan, during a protest near the U.S. Embassy in Ankara, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Demonstrators hold banners and a portrait of Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan, during a protest near the U.S. Embassy in Ankara, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
Demonstrators hold banners and a portrait of Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan, during a protest near the U.S. Embassy in Ankara, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A Palestinian demonstrator burns a U.S. flag during a protest in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian demonstrator burns a U.S. flag during a protest in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
A Palestinian demonstrator burns a U.S. flag during a protest in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian man steps on a representation of an Israeli flag as other demonstrators hold posters of U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a protest in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian man steps on a representation of an Israeli flag as other demonstrators hold posters of U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a protest in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
A Palestinian man steps on a representation of an Israeli flag as other demonstrators hold posters of U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a protest in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A woman holds a Palestinian flag during a protest in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A woman holds a Palestinian flag during a protest in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
A woman holds a Palestinian flag during a protest in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians burn signs depicting an Israeli flag and a U.S. flag during a protest in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians burn signs depicting an Israeli flag and a U.S. flag during a protest in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
Palestinians burn signs depicting an Israeli flag and a U.S. flag during a protest in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
