Yemen separatists capture Aden

Smoke billows from a car parts store hit by shells during the conflict in the port city of Aden. Southern Yemeni separatists took control of the port city of Aden after two days of fighting, residents said on Tuesday, confining the internationally recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi to the presidential palace. REUTERS/Fawaz Salman

