Yves Saint Laurent's atelier opens as museum

Drawings and photographs are seen on a wall at the studio where all Yves Saint Laurent's collections were designed. A new museum showcasing the creations of the late French couturier opens in Paris next week, offering visitors an intimate glimpse into his studio and how he pulled together his collections. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, September 28, 2017
Housed in the elegant Parisian building that was the seat of Saint Laurent's eponymous label for 28 years, the museum includes displays of some of his most striking bejewelled dresses and the designs that defined his style. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, September 28, 2017
A visitor walks past photographs of Yves Saint Laurent and Pierre Berge. The museum had its official inauguration on Thursday and will open its doors to the public on Oct. 3, weeks after the death of Pierre Berge, Saint Laurent's one-time partner and business associate. Berge, a patron of the arts and well-known campaigner for gay rights, helped bring the label to prominence and was behind the project to launch the Yves Saint Laurent Museum. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, September 28, 2017
The glasses of Yves Saint Laurent are seen on his desk. It recreates the workspace where Saint Laurent laboured at his collections, an atelier filled with his sketches, rolls of fabrics and drawers full of beads and lace and which includes his original desk, complete with pin cushion. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, September 28, 2017
"This is more than a fashion museum, we're opening up the house of an artist," said Olivier Flaviano, the museum director. "You can find the spirit of Saint Laurent in the clothes, but also in the surroundings." REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, September 28, 2017
Fashion drawings (1962) are displayed. The building includes the fitting room where clients once came to be measured. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, September 28, 2017
Evening dress and earrings, from Autumn-Winter 1997 collection. Another museum dedicated to the designer is due to open on Oct. 19 in Marrakech, Morocco. Saint Laurent often travelled there and drew inspiration from his visits. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, September 28, 2017
Fashion drawings are displayed at the studio. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, September 28, 2017
A creation (front), from Autumn-Winter 1983 collection. The designer was considered one of the 20th century's most influential. He popularised tuxedo-style suits for women, known as "Le Smoking", for instance, and made a transition from the world of haute couture to ready-to-wear clothes. He retired in 2002 and died six years later. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, September 28, 2017
A prototype wedding dress, from the Spring-Summer 1988 collection. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, September 28, 2017
Olivier Flaviano, director of the Yves Saint Laurent Museum, poses at the museum in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, September 28, 2017
Necklace "Heart" (1979) is displayed. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, September 28, 2017
Dresses are displayed. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, September 28, 2017
The Studio where all the collections were designed. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, September 28, 2017
Brooches, jewellery from Autumn-Winter 1979 collection. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, September 28, 2017
Dresses and hat creations are displayed. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, September 28, 2017
Evening jacket "Hommage a ma maison" prototype, from Spring-Summer 1990 collection. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, September 28, 2017
Dresses and hat creations are displayed. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, September 28, 2017
A prototype wedding dress, from the Spring-Summer 1988 collection. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, September 28, 2017
Earrings and brooches, jewellery from 1971 and 1981 collections. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, September 28, 2017
A woman walks past the painting Portrait of Yves Saint Laurent (1974) by Andy Warhol. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, September 28, 2017
A picture of designer Yves Saint Laurent by photographer Jeanloup Sieff. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, September 28, 2017
A general view shows the Yves Saint Laurent Museum. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, September 28, 2017
