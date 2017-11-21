Zimbabwe celebrates
Zimbabweans celebrate after President Robert Mugabe resigns in Harare. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Zimbabweans celebrate after President Robert Mugabe resigns in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Zimbabweans celebrate after President Robert Mugabe resigns in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Zimbabweans celebrate in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Zimbabweans celebrate in Harare. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Zimbabweans celebrate in Harare. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Zimbabweans celebrate in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Zimbabweans celebrate in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Zimbabweans celebrate in Bulawayo. Hemal Ranchod via Reuters
Zimbabweans celebrate in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Soldiers sit atop a vehicle as Zimbabweans celebrate in Harare. REUTERS/Marius Bosch
Zimbabweans celebrate in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Zimbabweans celebrate in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Zimbabweans celebrate in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Zimbabweans celebrate in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Zimbabweans celebrate in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Zimbabweans celebrate in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Zimbabweans celebrate in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Zimbabweans celebrate in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Zimbabweans celebrate in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Next Slideshows
Trump pardons Thanksgiving turkey
President Donald Trump pardons his first National Thanksgiving turkey.
Inside the Rohingya refugee camps
Some 800,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than 600,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Trump pardons Thanksgiving turkey
President Donald Trump pardons his first National Thanksgiving turkey.
Inside the Rohingya refugee camps
Some 800,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip mark platinum anniversary
Queen Elizabeth and husband Prince Philip mark their platinum wedding anniversary with a small family get-together, a far cry from the pomp and celebration which greeted their marriage 70 years ago.
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Highlights from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.