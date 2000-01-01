Basic Materials
UPDATE 1-Saudi Aramco IPO never been linked to oil market - CEO tells TV
DUBAI, Oct 24 Plans for an initial public offering (IPO) in state-owned energy giant Saudi Aramco have never been linked to developments in the oil market, its chief executive told Al Arabiya television on Tuesday.
India bans use of dirtier coal alternative in New Delhi
NEW DELHI, Oct 24 India's top court on Tuesday banned the use of petroleum coke, a dirtier alternative to coal, in New Delhi in a bid to clean the air in one of the world's most polluted cities.
Sri Lankan shares hit 1-wk closing high; beverages shares lead
COLOMBO, Oct 24 Sri Lankan stocks touched a one-week closing high on Tuesday, as investors picked up shares of beverages and telecom companies, brokers said.
UPDATE 2-Philippines environment minister hopeful for end to open-pit mining ban
* Ban imposed by former environment minister; supported by Duterte
UPDATE 1-French miner Eramet sees improving nickel demand
Oct 24 French miner Eramet said on Tuesday that it expects a significant increase in current operating income for 2017 due to progress in cutting costs, increasing productivity and rising nickel prices.
