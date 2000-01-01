Cyclical Consumer Goods

Edition:
UPDATE 2-Caterpillar smashes Wall Street estimates, shares jump

Oct 24 Caterpillar Inc on Tuesday blew past Wall Street's profit and revenue estimates on surprisingly strong demand for its construction equipment in North America and robust sales in China, pushing its shares up 7 percent in premarket trading.

2:08pm BST

UPDATE 1-UK universities fear censorship after lawmaker asks how they teach Brexit

LONDON, Oct 24 British universities rounded on a lawmaker on Tuesday for asking them how they teach Brexit to students, a move many academics felt might be a prelude to censorship.

2:07pm BST

UPDATE 2-China says it has freed Swedish bookseller, his whereabouts still unknown

STOCKHOLM/BEIJING, Oct 24 A Swedish bookseller detained in China after publishing books on the personal lives of President Xi Jinping and other Communist Party leaders has been released, Chinese authorities said on Tuesday.

2:04pm BST

EU lawmakers urge Malta money laundering inquiry, Europol role in probe of journalist's murder

BRUSSELS, Oct 24 The European Union should hold an inquiry into Malta's anti-money laundering rules, and Europol should join the investigation into last week's murder of a Maltese investigative journalist, EU lawmakers said on Tuesday.

1:54pm BST

REFILE-UPDATE 2-GM shares rise on earnings beat, forecast

DETROIT, Oct 24 General Motors Co posted a stronger than expected pre-tax profit for the third quarter before charges related to the sale of its European operations, and shares jumped as GM reaffirmed its full-year earnings outlook and a promise to slash stocks of unsold vehicles.

1:46pm BST

