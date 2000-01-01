Cyclical Consumer Goods

UPDATE 1-UK universities fear censorship after lawmaker asks how they teach Brexit LONDON, Oct 24 British universities rounded on a lawmaker on Tuesday for asking them how they teach Brexit to students, a move many academics felt might be a prelude to censorship.

UPDATE 2-China says it has freed Swedish bookseller, his whereabouts still unknown STOCKHOLM/BEIJING, Oct 24 A Swedish bookseller detained in China after publishing books on the personal lives of President Xi Jinping and other Communist Party leaders has been released, Chinese authorities said on Tuesday.

EU lawmakers urge Malta money laundering inquiry, Europol role in probe of journalist's murder BRUSSELS, Oct 24 The European Union should hold an inquiry into Malta's anti-money laundering rules, and Europol should join the investigation into last week's murder of a Maltese investigative journalist, EU lawmakers said on Tuesday.