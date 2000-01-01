Energy
UPDATE 2-Caterpillar smashes Wall Street estimates, shares jump
Oct 24 Caterpillar Inc on Tuesday blew past Wall Street's profit and revenue estimates on surprisingly strong demand for its construction equipment in North America and robust sales in China, pushing its shares up 7 percent in premarket trading.
SoftBank to work with Saudi Arabia on new city
RIYADH, Oct 24 SoftBank Group Corp will work with Saudi Arabia on the development of "Neom", a new business and industrial city announced on Tuesday.
COLUMN-Backwardation beckons for WTI as crude stocks fall: Kemp
LONDON, Oct 24 U.S. crude prices appear set to follow the international Brent benchmark from contango into backwardation in the next few months as oil inventories in the United States dwindle.
UPDATE 1-Saudis set $500 billion plan to develop zone linked with Jordan and Egypt
* Officials say Aramco IPO on track, no decision on venues (Recasts with announcement of regional plan, Aramco comments)
Nigeria oil minister says prices encouraging, opec not ruling out more cuts
CAPE TOWN, Oct 24 Nigeria is targeting oil production of 1.8 million barrels per day by early next year but that will be the ceiling to comply with OPEC targets its oil minister said in Tuesday.
|Energy
|BP PLC
|494.10
|+0.64%
|TechnipFMC PLC
|$24.99
|--
|John Wood Group PLC
|698.50
|+0.65%
Markets
- Sectors
- Europe
- U.S.
- Asia
Sector Summary
|Energy
|+0.18%
|Basic Materials
|-0.05%
|Industrials
|+0.05%
|Cyclical Goods & Services
|+0.03%
|Non-Cyclical Goods & Services
|-0.16%
|Financials
|+0.07%
|Healthcare
|-0.04%
|Technology
|-0.01%
|Telecoms
|+0.10%
|Utilities
|-0.02%
|FTSE 100
|7,518.63
|-5.82
|-0.08%
|DAX
|13,012.62
|+ 9.48
|+0.07%
|CAC 40
|5,395.62
|+ 8.81
|+0.16%
|TR Europe
|184.40
|-0.01
|-0.01%
|DOW
|23,273.96
|--
|--%
|S&P 500
|2,564.98
|--
|--%
|NASDAQ
|6,586.83
|--
|--%
|TR US Index
|228.49
|-1.00
|-0.44%
|Nikkei
|21,805.17
|+ 108.52
|+0.50%
|Hang Seng
|28,154.97
|-150.91
|-0.53%
|Sensex
|32,607.34
|+ 100.62
|+0.31%
Upcoming Events
No related earnings announcements are currently scheduled within the next 7 days.