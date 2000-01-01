Edition:
UPDATE 2-Caterpillar smashes Wall Street estimates, shares jump

Oct 24 Caterpillar Inc on Tuesday blew past Wall Street's profit and revenue estimates on surprisingly strong demand for its construction equipment in North America and robust sales in China, pushing its shares up 7 percent in premarket trading.

2:08pm BST

SoftBank to work with Saudi Arabia on new city

RIYADH, Oct 24 SoftBank Group Corp will work with Saudi Arabia on the development of "Neom", a new business and industrial city announced on Tuesday.

2:01pm BST

COLUMN-Backwardation beckons for WTI as crude stocks fall: Kemp

LONDON, Oct 24 U.S. crude prices appear set to follow the international Brent benchmark from contango into backwardation in the next few months as oil inventories in the United States dwindle.

1:55pm BST

UPDATE 1-Saudis set $500 billion plan to develop zone linked with Jordan and Egypt

* Officials say Aramco IPO on track, no decision on venues (Recasts with announcement of regional plan, Aramco comments)

1:48pm BST

Nigeria oil minister says prices encouraging, opec not ruling out more cuts

CAPE TOWN, Oct 24 Nigeria is targeting oil production of 1.8 million barrels per day by early next year but that will be the ceiling to comply with OPEC targets its oil minister said in Tuesday.

1:25pm BST

