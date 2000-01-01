Financials
BRIEF-Zhongrun Resources Investment to sell stake in property unit, share trade to resume
* Says it signs framework agreement to sell 60 percent stake in property unit, share trade to resume on Oct 25
Investor urges Power Corp to sell C$10 billion in assets
TORONTO, Oct 24 Diversified holding company Power Corp of Canada should offload a number of non-core assets that could fetch about C$10 billion ($7.9 billion), a shareholder told Reuters late on Monday, in a move to unlock shareholder value.
BRIEF-CONSOLIDATED TOMOKA ANNOUNCES SALE OF ITS TWO MEZZANINE LOAN INVESTMENTS
* CONSOLIDATED TOMOKA ANNOUNCES SALE OF ITS TWO MEZZANINE LOAN INVESTMENTS
BRIEF-RBI imposes 60 mln rupee-penalty on Yes Bank
* INR 60 million penalty for non-compliance with RBI's directions on IRAC norms, delayed reporting of information security incident involving Yes' ATMs Source text: http://bit.ly/2gzAfW4
UPDATE 1-Nigeria's Oando gets court order to halt share suspension, audit -court paper
LAGOS, Oct 24 Nigeria's Oando has obtained a court order to halt the suspension of trading in its shares and a forensic audit planned by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), court documents seen by Reuters showed on Tuesday.
|Financials
|HSBC Holdings PLC
|745.60
|+0.28%
|Lloyds Banking Group PLC
|67.36
|+0.54%
|Prudential PLC
|1,863.50
|-1.14%
Sector Summary
|Energy
|+0.18%
|Basic Materials
|-0.04%
|Industrials
|+0.05%
|Cyclical Goods & Services
|+0.03%
|Non-Cyclical Goods & Services
|-0.15%
|Financials
|+0.08%
|Healthcare
|-0.04%
|Technology
|-0.01%
|Telecoms
|+0.11%
|Utilities
|-0.03%
|FTSE 100
|7,517.34
|-7.11
|-0.09%
|DAX
|13,012.94
|+ 9.80
|+0.08%
|CAC 40
|5,395.56
|+ 8.75
|+0.16%
|TR Europe
|184.39
|-0.02
|-0.01%
|DOW
|23,273.96
|--
|--%
|S&P 500
|2,564.98
|--
|--%
|NASDAQ
|6,586.83
|--
|--%
|TR US Index
|228.49
|-1.00
|-0.44%
|Nikkei
|21,805.17
|+ 108.52
|+0.50%
|Hang Seng
|28,154.97
|-150.91
|-0.53%
|Sensex
|32,607.34
|+ 100.62
|+0.31%
