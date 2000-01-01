Edition:
United Kingdom

Financials

HSBA.L
LLOY.L
PRU.L

BRIEF-Zhongrun Resources Investment to sell stake in property unit, share trade to resume

* Says it signs framework agreement to sell 60 percent stake in property unit, share trade to resume on Oct 25

Continue Reading
2:16pm BST

Investor urges Power Corp to sell C$10 billion in assets

TORONTO, Oct 24 Diversified holding company Power Corp of Canada should offload a number of non-core assets that could fetch about C$10 billion ($7.9 billion), a shareholder told Reuters late on Monday, in a move to unlock shareholder value.

Bonds, Private Capital, Regulatory News 2:16pm BST

BRIEF-CONSOLIDATED TOMOKA ANNOUNCES SALE OF ITS TWO MEZZANINE LOAN INVESTMENTS

* CONSOLIDATED TOMOKA ANNOUNCES SALE OF ITS TWO MEZZANINE LOAN INVESTMENTS

Regulatory News, Bonds 2:13pm BST

BRIEF-RBI imposes 60 mln rupee-penalty on Yes Bank‍​

* INR 60 million penalty for non-compliance with RBI's directions on IRAC norms, delayed reporting of information security incident involving Yes' ATMs Source text: http://bit.ly/2gzAfW4

2:12pm BST

UPDATE 1-Nigeria's Oando gets court order to halt share suspension, audit -court paper

LAGOS, Oct 24 Nigeria's Oando has obtained a court order to halt the suspension of trading in its shares and a forensic audit planned by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), court documents seen by Reuters showed on Tuesday.

2:07pm BST

In the Markets

Financials
HSBC Holdings PLC 745.60 +0.28%
Lloyds Banking Group PLC 67.36 +0.54%
Prudential PLC 1,863.50 -1.14%
» More Markets

Markets

  • Sectors
  • Europe
  • U.S.
  • Asia

Sector Summary

Energy +0.18%
Basic Materials -0.04%
Industrials +0.05%
Cyclical Goods & Services +0.03%
Non-Cyclical Goods & Services -0.15%
Financials +0.08%
Healthcare -0.04%
Technology -0.01%
Telecoms +0.11%
Utilities -0.03%

Market News

» More News

Upcoming Events

No related earnings announcements are currently scheduled within the next 7 days.

» View All Earnings Announcements