Industrials

UPDATE 2-Caterpillar smashes Wall Street estimates, shares jump

Oct 24 Caterpillar Inc on Tuesday blew past Wall Street's profit and revenue estimates on surprisingly strong demand for its construction equipment in North America and robust sales in China, pushing its shares up 7 percent in premarket trading.

2:08pm BST

SoftBank to work with Saudi Arabia on new city

RIYADH, Oct 24 SoftBank Group Corp will work with Saudi Arabia on the development of "Neom", a new business and industrial city announced on Tuesday.

2:01pm BST

UPDATE 2-United Tech beats Street, lifts forecasts again

* Ups low end of 2017 sales forecast to $59.0 bln from $58.5 bln

1:30pm BST

UPDATE 1-JetBlue profit falls on higher expenses, hurricanes

NEW YORK, Oct 24 JetBlue Airways Corp on Tuesday said its third-quarter net income fell to $179 million, down by $20 million from the year prior, hurt by higher operating expenses and flight cancellations during a severe hurricane season.

1:29pm BST

GLOBAL MARKETS-Bond yields grind higher, Caterpillar smashes forecasts

LONDON, Oct 24 Benchmark bond yields cranked higher on Tuesday, as data from top euro zone economies bolstered the case for a cut to ECB stimulus and results from Caterpillar pointed to robust global construction growth.

1:20pm BST

