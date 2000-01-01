Industrials
Topics also related to Industrials:
- Electrical Components & Equipment
- Heavy Machinery / Vehicles
- Heavy Electrical Equipment
- Construction - Supplies / Fixtures
- Construction & Engineering
- Diversified Trading / Distributing
- Environmental Services
- Commercial Printing Services
- Business Support - Supplies
- Industrial Conglomerates
- Air Freight / Courier Services
- Airlines
- Airport Services
- Marine Transportation
- Marine Port Services
- Rails / Roads / Sea - Passengers
- Rails / Roads - Freight
- Highways / Railtracks
UPDATE 2-Caterpillar smashes Wall Street estimates, shares jump
Oct 24 Caterpillar Inc on Tuesday blew past Wall Street's profit and revenue estimates on surprisingly strong demand for its construction equipment in North America and robust sales in China, pushing its shares up 7 percent in premarket trading.
SoftBank to work with Saudi Arabia on new city
RIYADH, Oct 24 SoftBank Group Corp will work with Saudi Arabia on the development of "Neom", a new business and industrial city announced on Tuesday.
UPDATE 2-United Tech beats Street, lifts forecasts again
* Ups low end of 2017 sales forecast to $59.0 bln from $58.5 bln
UPDATE 1-JetBlue profit falls on higher expenses, hurricanes
NEW YORK, Oct 24 JetBlue Airways Corp on Tuesday said its third-quarter net income fell to $179 million, down by $20 million from the year prior, hurt by higher operating expenses and flight cancellations during a severe hurricane season.
GLOBAL MARKETS-Bond yields grind higher, Caterpillar smashes forecasts
LONDON, Oct 24 Benchmark bond yields cranked higher on Tuesday, as data from top euro zone economies bolstered the case for a cut to ECB stimulus and results from Caterpillar pointed to robust global construction growth.
|Industrials
|Relx PLC
|1,698.00
|+0.41%
|BAE Systems PLC
|600.00
|+0.08%
|Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC
|931.60
|-0.26%
Markets
- Sectors
- Europe
- U.S.
- Asia
Sector Summary
|Energy
|+0.18%
|Basic Materials
|-0.04%
|Industrials
|+0.05%
|Cyclical Goods & Services
|+0.03%
|Non-Cyclical Goods & Services
|-0.16%
|Financials
|+0.08%
|Healthcare
|-0.04%
|Technology
|-0.01%
|Telecoms
|+0.10%
|Utilities
|-0.03%
|FTSE 100
|7,517.34
|-7.11
|-0.09%
|DAX
|13,011.31
|+ 8.17
|+0.06%
|CAC 40
|5,395.83
|+ 9.02
|+0.17%
|TR Europe
|184.36
|-0.05
|-0.03%
|DOW
|23,273.96
|--
|--%
|S&P 500
|2,564.98
|--
|--%
|NASDAQ
|6,586.83
|--
|--%
|TR US Index
|228.49
|-1.00
|-0.44%
|Nikkei
|21,805.17
|+ 108.52
|+0.50%
|Hang Seng
|28,154.97
|-150.91
|-0.53%
|Sensex
|32,607.34
|+ 100.62
|+0.31%
Upcoming Events
No related earnings announcements are currently scheduled within the next 7 days.