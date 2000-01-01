Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods

Edition:
FEATURE-India's water-logged farmers try out revamped flood insurance

MADHURPATTI, India, Oct 24 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - When heavy rains swept through this village in northern Bihar in August and September, so much floodwater covered farmers' fields that it was difficult to tell one plot of land from another.

UK watchdog tells rent-to-own BrightHouse to refund customers

LONDON, Oct 24 Britain's biggest rent-to-own company BrightHouse will pay 14.8 million pounds ($19.7 million) to nearly a quarter of a million customers it failed to treat properly, the Financial Conduct Authority said on Tuesday.

Sri Lankan shares hit 1-wk closing high; beverages shares lead

COLOMBO, Oct 24 Sri Lankan stocks touched a one-week closing high on Tuesday, as investors picked up shares of beverages and telecom companies, brokers said.

Indian farmers' widows suffer threats to children over land - report

MUMBAI, Oct 24 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Widows of farmers who have committed suicide in western India face abuse and threats to their children's safety when they demand their inheritance, highlighting the risks vulnerable women face in claiming rights over property, a report said.

Body donations: Frequently asked questions

WASHINGTON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Q: What is whole-body donation? A: Most people are buried or cremated when they die. But some bodies are donated “to science,” usually for medical research or education. In most cases, whole-body donations must be authorized by the donor prior to death or, after death, by relatives. Q: Where do donated bodies go? A: In most states, there are three choices: donate to a university, to a state agency or to a non-transplant tissue bank, which includes brokers who sell

