Edition:
United Kingdom

Telecommunications Services

VOD.L
BT.L
JAZTF.PK

In the Markets

Telecommunications Services
Vodafone Group PLC 215.90 -0.14%
BT Group PLC 273.15 -0.22%
Orange Participations Uk Ltd $10.87 --
» More Markets

Markets

  • Sectors
  • Europe
  • U.S.
  • Asia

Sector Summary

Energy +0.17%
Basic Materials -0.04%
Industrials +0.04%
Cyclical Goods & Services +0.03%
Non-Cyclical Goods & Services -0.15%
Financials +0.07%
Healthcare -0.04%
Technology -0.01%
Telecoms +0.10%
Utilities -0.03%

Market News

» More News

Upcoming Events

No related earnings announcements are currently scheduled within the next 7 days.

» View All Earnings Announcements