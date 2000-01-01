Utilities
UPDATE 2-Saipem counting on more contracts after confirming profit guidance
* Shares up 10 percent (Recasts lead, adds CEO comments, Gazprom arbitrage, shares)
India bans use of dirtier coal alternative in New Delhi
NEW DELHI, Oct 24 India's top court on Tuesday banned the use of petroleum coke, a dirtier alternative to coal, in New Delhi in a bid to clean the air in one of the world's most polluted cities.
Saudi Arabia considers selling stake in utility SEC to SoftBank Vision Fund
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, Oct 24 Saudi Arabia will consider selling a large stake in Saudi Electricity Co to SoftBank Vision Fund, but the Saudi government would retain a controlling shareholding, the utility said on Tuesday.
UPDATE 2-Poland's PM Szydlo to reshuffle cabinet soon
WARSAW, Oct 24 Poland's Prime Minister Beata Szydlo will announce a cabinet reshuffle in coming days, she said on Tuesday, declining to respond to talk that her own job might be at risk.
UPDATE 1-Fortum to file $9.5 billion Uniper bid with German regulators
* Uniper shares trade around 24 euros, above Fortum offer (Updates with Uniper comment, context)
|Utilities
|National Grid PLC
|931.40
|-0.41%
|SSE PLC
|1,390.70
|-0.45%
|Centrica PLC
|172.20
|-1.82%
Markets
- Sectors
- Europe
- U.S.
- Asia
Sector Summary
|Energy
|+0.17%
|Basic Materials
|-0.04%
|Industrials
|+0.04%
|Cyclical Goods & Services
|+0.03%
|Non-Cyclical Goods & Services
|-0.15%
|Financials
|+0.07%
|Healthcare
|-0.04%
|Technology
|-0.01%
|Telecoms
|+0.10%
|Utilities
|-0.03%
|FTSE 100
|7,518.28
|-6.17
|-0.08%
|DAX
|13,013.95
|+ 10.81
|+0.08%
|CAC 40
|5,396.56
|+ 9.75
|+0.18%
|TR Europe
|184.59
|+ 0.18
|+0.10%
|DOW
|23,273.96
|--
|--%
|S&P 500
|2,564.98
|--
|--%
|NASDAQ
|6,586.83
|--
|--%
|TR US Index
|228.49
|-1.00
|-0.44%
|Nikkei
|21,805.17
|+ 108.52
|+0.50%
|Hang Seng
|28,154.97
|-150.91
|-0.53%
|Sensex
|32,607.34
|+ 100.62
|+0.31%
Upcoming Events
No related earnings announcements are currently scheduled within the next 7 days.