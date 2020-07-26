Alibaba, Jack Ma summoned by Indian court

Posted
An Indian court has summoned Alibaba and its founder Jack Ma in a case in which a former employee in India says he was wrongfully fired after objecting to what he saw as censorship and fake news on company apps, documents seen by Reuters showed. Emer McCarthy reports.
